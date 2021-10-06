Some of us complain about manners having gone by the wayside. To an extent, that’s true.
You don’t get handwritten thank-you notes very often, but they are still considered the polite thing to do when someone gives you a gift or unexpectedly does you a nice turn. It’s still considered the right thing to do to take a hostess gift to a party, but I’m not sure if most do that these days; I can’t remember the last party I attended.
The list of suggested mannerly behaviors:
Return calls, texts and emails.
If you’re sick, stay home.
If you sneeze, do it into your elbow.
Wait a day before replying to a snarky email or text. Of course, that applies to every aspect of life.
Always clean up after yourself. Especially at work.
Reach out to those who are grieving and take them food.
If someone is sick, take them food.
Knock before entering.
Dress appropriately for the occasion. (Although I admit to making a brief outing dressed a little sloppy.)
Smile at clerks.
Give people a break for a bad day. (I used to have trouble with this one, but with age comes patience and understanding.)
Let someone in front of you in line.
Help someone struggling to reach a shelf.
Thank veterans for their service.
Don’t groom yourself in public.
Learn to apologize.
Use your turn signal.
Always RSVP quickly.
Be on time.
Make eye contact when speaking to someone.
Say “Please” and “Thank you.”
Hold the door for the person behind you.
Let people get off the elevator before you get on.
Silence phones at meetings and don’t bring the phone to the dinner table. Also, put your napkin in your lap, ask before bringing a guest, wait until everyone is seated and has been served before eating and push your chair in when you leave the table. Those are difficult; most of us don’t have dinner parties, but instead sit in front of the television to eat dinner.
The suggestion that’s most challenging for me: Don’t be too loud at work and curb your potty mouth.
Sorry, coworkers, but remember: Give people a break for a bad day.
