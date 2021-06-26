As soon as I had the chance, I got vaccinated. I wanted to be safe from the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus. I wanted to do my part to reach herd immunity. I wanted to get life back to normal as soon as possible.
I never even thought about how getting vaccinated would affect mask wearing.
At first, I was self-conscious about wearing a mask. Not everyone was doing it, so I wondered what others thought about me doing it.
But that didn’t sound like me. I’m not overly concerned about what people think about me, so I just made sure to wear a mask wherever I went and hope others did the same.
They did not. But to their credit, no one gave me a rough time about it.
Now that more of us are vaccinated and demands for mask wearing are loosening, I’ve realized I’ve become attached to masks. I’d like to keep wearing a mask in many situations. I mean, there was never a law that said you had to wear a mask and there's no law that says you can't wear a mask.
Over the years, I’ve seen a person here and there wearing a mask. It seemed odd then, but now it's understandable. People wear masks if they have breathing problems of any sort. People who have to mow their lawns but are allergic to grass wear masks while they mow. That has to be uncomfortable.
I want to keep wearing a mask, even if health officials say it’s not necessary. Maybe not necessary, but helpful.
Johns Hopkins Medicine’s website reported cases of the flu were dramatically lower in the last year because, in part, people wore masks. Certainly another part of that puzzle is most people stayed at home more, keeping the virus from jumping from person to person. Many have reported less sickness of all kinds, likely because of masks.
That has real appeal to me. I don’t want to be sick with anything. I have enough problems. If continuing to wear a mask — at least in some situations — can cut down on contagious disease, then I'm in.
Some of us like a mask because it covers a less-that-beautiful face. One less thing to be self-conscious about. If you happen to have a pimple, a mask is a godsend.
It also diminishes the pressure to wear makeup.
It stinks that if I smile at someone they’ll never know it. But it’s a great step forward to be able to stick my tongue out people and they’ll never know. Now, what can be do to cover up the eye rolls?
(606) 326-2661 |