As it often is, the habit of lying was handed down to me. More specifically, lying to my children was the habit that was handed down.
My mother lied to me when she picked me up after school to hijack me to the doctor, a necessity I hated and still am not too happy about.
Even though my children are four-legged, I lie to them, too, but, as my mother used to say, it’s for their own good.
I especially lie to the dog. The cat goes about her own way, requiring little attention. I don’t even talk much to her. And when it’s time to go to the vet, I grab her and quickly stuff her into her carrier and zip it up. If I’m not lucky, she escapes before I can zip the carrier and I have to reschedule her appointment.
But with the dog, the boy, the maniac, Freddie — I lie to him. I guess if you don’t talk to them you don’t have to lie to them, but we talk all the time.
In fact, he tries to speak English to me. That’s what all that whining and growling and yowling is about. They aren’t words, but I get his drift.
That’s how you get to know dogs. You learn to speak their language. You can’t expect them to do all the work. They can learn the basics, but you have to meet them halfway.
So if I hear him sigh loudly or growl while I’m napping, that means he’s not in the mood for a nap and I need to wake up and toss the tennis ball to him.
The other day, I told Freddie a whopper.
He ran outside to bark at something. The barking continued. In fact, it went up a step or two in intensity. I thought there must be a big deer in the yard, so I went to look.
He wasn’t looking into the vastness of the forest behind the house or the road above the house. He was peering into the sheltered area under the back porch. Possums.
I didn’t look, because I don’t want to see possums under the porch, but once a family of the marsupials lived under the porch. The dog children I had at the time weren’t a bit interested.
But this creature I have now is definitely part poodle and, say what you will about poodles, they are hunting dogs.
He barked furiously at the under-porch as I begged him to hush or come inside. Paid no attention whatsoever.
I knew better than to offer him food because he’s not that interested in eating. I guess he’s watching that streamlined figure of his. So I centered a lie on his favorite thing: Uncle Jon.
"Uncle Jon’s coming," I said, full of expression. He immediately stopped barking and shuffled into the house, took a seat in front of the window and waited.
That’s when I felt terrible.
Uncle Jon wasn’t coming. I lied to my boy. But he needed to be deterred from harassing the possums. I don’t want to stir it up with those guys and I sure don’t want to take a chance on one of them scratching him.
Pretty soon, he forgot about the possums and took a nap. I still feel a little guilty about getting him excited for nothing. But I’m pretty sure the possums thank me.
