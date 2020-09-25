The most expensive face mask to battle the COVID-19 costs $1.5 million.
“For that amount, I expect it to be covered in diamonds,” I thought.
It is.
An Israeli jewelry company is working on what it says will be the world’s most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of $1.5 million.
The 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top-rated N99 filters at the request of the buyer, said designer Isaac Levy.
Levy, owner of the Yvel company, said the buyer had two other demands: that it be completed by the end of the year, and that it would be the priciest in the world. That last condition, he said, “was the easiest to fulfill.”
He declined to identify the buyer, but said he was a Chinese businessman living in the United States.
Why would anyone want the most expensive face mask in the world?
To show off. Because he can. He’s wasteful. He’s superficial.
Any of those answers would cover it.
It all boils down to greed.
The mask will weigh more than half a pound, which is nearly 100 times the weigh of a surgical mask. Nobody will wear it, and likely, nobody could wear it.
The designer said he’s made several pieces of the mask, including a gold plate with a hole for the filter.
I have to wonder, from what material does one make a filter for a diamond-and-gold face mask? Baby seal skin?
It’s embarrassing and hurtful to think someone would put so much money into protective equipment when there are workers and individuals who lack enough protective equipment. I wish he’d donated the money to help provide for people in any capacity, even if it’s not COVID-19 related.
The designer, however, was glad for the opportunity to make the money from this man’s shallow and superficial desire.
“I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide their jobs in very challenging times like these times right now,” he said.
I can appreciate wanting to keep your business going and to keep paying hard-working people who need the money. Somehow, though, I can’t get over the wastefulness of a diamond-covered face mask when there are so many other needs during a pandemic.
