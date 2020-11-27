I’ve never been one to win drawings or contests. (I did win a children’s mountain bike once, but come on, what was I going to do with that?)
I tell people, “I’m not a winner and I’m not a loser; I’m a survivor.”
I’m a little luckier when the contest is based on a skill, but I have very limited skills. I can do all right in writing contests (sometimes) and I placed third in a cookie-making contest once, but there were only four in the competition. Hey, I wasn’t last!
Usually, I do a lot worse in luck-based outings (see above comment about children’s mountain bike). In fact, that’s the only drawing I can remember winning, except for an item here and there at events designed to bestow a prize on every participant.
Years ago, a friend invited me to go in on some lottery tickets with him.
“No, I never win,” I griped.
“I win,” he said.
“My bad luck will cancel your good luck,” I said.
“No, my good luck will cancel your bad luck,” he said, snatching a few dollars from my hand.
Minutes later, he understood what I was saying as he tossed the worthless tickets into the trash.
Sometimes, it does work in reverse, though.
I was at a community event in Greenup once and had a ticket for a drawing. My tablemate, whom I didn’t know, had to leave early and she gave me her ticket.
“Oh, no thanks,” I said. “I won’t win. I never win.”
“Take it,” she said. “I never lose.”
I did take it, and she was right. Her ticket won me a lovely centerpiece.
I guess I could say I’ve always depended on the kindness of strangers, at least where luck is concerned.
But no longer can I whine about not being a person on whom luck shines its light.
I was talking on the phone with my swimming buddy, Judy, who told me she was off to buy her monthly lottery ticket and if she won, she’d split it with me.
We laughed because we knew she wouldn’t win anything. She said she never did.
About 10 days later, I got a card from her in the mail. It wasn’t my birthday, it was too early for Christmas cards and nobody had died, so I couldn’t imagine why she sent me a card. I opened it and $50 fell out. The card simply said “Judy.”
Was I supposed to have ordered something for her online? I know she didn’t owe me any money.
I immediately called her and ask why I opened this envelope and 50 bucks fell out.
“That’s our winnings,” she said. “Remember last week when I said if I won anything on my lottery ticket, I’d split it with you?”
I felt a little tingle in my heart. It wasn’t a bad tingle like a coronary or a panic attack; it was the kind of tingle you get when you see a lamb in a flowery field or your dog and your cat lie down together. I was touched.
I didn’t remember her saying she’d split her winnings with me until she mentioned it, and I certainly didn’t expect her to share if she did win. But she didn’t forget.
“This is free money,” she said. “So enjoy it. Spend it on something fun or silly.”
For now, I have everything I want and need, so I’m going to hold on to the money for a little while, but Judy made me realize I really am lucky — lucky to have such nice people as friends.
