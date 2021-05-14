Tax Day was pushed back this year, but Monday it will finally catch up to us. Next year I’m going to be ready for it, I’m going to start saving my money now. Well, to be honest, I’m going to craft a cute piggy bank whether I save any money or not. I’m sure you’ve seen and probably made one, it’s an old craft, but here’s the directions in case you’ve forgotten.
Supplies:
Gallon size bleach bottle
Paint (spray paint works best for the body but craft paint can be used for spots and other decorations)
Thread spools (or anything you like for the legs/feet)
Felt or craft foam
Pipe cleaner
Craft knife
Glue (hot glue or E6000 works best)
Baking soda
Directions:
Thoroughly rinse the inside of the bleach bottle with warm water and baking soda until you can no longer smell the bleach. Allow to dry completely.
Glue on the feet, making sure they are spaced in such a way that your pig stands level. I did not have enough empty thread spools of the same size, so I used large flat glass half marbles. Corks, bottle lids, or even rolled cardboard can be used as legs, anything that will make your bank stay in place and not roll.
Paint the entire bottle with the pig color of your choice. Spray paint seems to work best because it allows you to do two coats of paint without any lifting or streaking issues. Allow to dry.
Cut the ears from felt. Remember, pig ears are usually large and come to a rounded point at the top. Cut a small slit at the bottom to gather them slightly and to allow you to glue the ears in place on the side of the head/face.
Curl the pipe cleaner to use as the tail and glue into place at the rear of the pig.
Using the craft knife, carefully cut the slot for the money on the back of your pig.
Lastly, paint on the eyes and snout of your pig. Spots or other decorations can also be added at this time.
You could also use water bottles and make “piglets” to go with your bank, they could be made the same way but without the slot for money…but then I’ve never checked the hole in the bottle may be large enough for pennies and dimes to fit, or you could just cut it open to retrieve your money.
The more I think about it, the less I believe I’ll save my money, but I do like the way my pig looks. I think I will turn mine into a planter for my porch instead. If you’d like to make one, too, the directions would be the same as before but instead of cutting just a slot for coins, cut a large rectangle from the back. Add a drainage hole to the bottom and fill with dirt and plants.
Hope Tax Day finds you getting a refund instead of paying. Happy Crafting!