The month of March and St. Patrick’s Day are on the way. As a kid that meant planning an outfit with enough green to keep from being pinched, but now it just gives me hope that we’re that much closer to spring.
That is not to say that I don’t enjoy a cute St. Patrick’s Day decoration or accessory as much as the next person, especially if there is crafting involved.
Let’s make a shamrock! Full disclosure: People sometimes get confused because of “the luck of the Irish” but a shamrock only has three leaves. We’ll save our four-leaf clovers until later when we really need a boost in the luck department.
Supplies:
Coffee filter
Pipe cleaner
Food coloring
Bowl of water
Directions:
Flatten the coffee filter. Using your thumb and first two fingers, pinch the filter into a more or less equal three-lobe shape.
Place the middle of the pipe cleaner behind the center section of your shaped coffee filter. Wrap the ends to the front and around the other sections, pull the pipe cleaner to the center and twist the ends to form a stem.
Wet the coffee filter in a bowl of water (or a couple of inches of water in a sink, this will make for easier cleanup later especially if you add the food coloring over the water, too). Flatten and reshape your shamrock. While the filter is still wet, add green food coloring. Start with just a few drops, you can add more but it is virtually impossible to remove color. The color will spread as it dries. Place your shamrock on a few layers of paper towels to dry. (If you want more color after the shamrock is dry, use a wet paper towel to dampen the coffee filter and then add a few more drops of food coloring)
Remember, food coloring is non-toxic but will stain clothing, surfaces, and skin.
If you don’t want to risk green fingers for several days, or you want to use more colors, you can use markers and Isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol.
Make the shamrock as before but do not wet it. Using markers add the colors you want (I made tie dye) the area does not need to be filled in completely and there should be some space between colors. With the shamrock on layers of paper towels, pour a small amount of alcohol over each leaf. (An eyedropper would be good for this application but not necessary) The colors will bleed and mix. If you are using water based/washable markers, water can be used in place of the alcohol.
Your shamrocks are now ready to be used. They can be displayed in a vase or worn to keep from being pinched. Happy crafting!