It has happened to all of us, your home is decorated but you have a space that just needs something. Maybe it is a corner on a bookshelf, or possibly your desk at work, or even on your kitchen table? Today we are going to craft three small trees that can be made to fit nearly any space. And they are exactly the kind of crafts I like, cheap, easy and fun. One might say “fabulous and frugal.”
Tree 1 supplies:
Cardboard cone (or cardboard to make a cone or a Styrofoam cone)
Paper baking cups (cupcake liners)
Glue scissors
Directions:
Cut the center, flat bottom out of your cupcake papers. Starting at the bottom of your cone, glue the papers around the cone, slightly overlapping where the ends meet. Some cupcake liners have designs on them that will be upside down when they are glued on to the tree, it’s honestly not that noticeable, but if it bothers you use solid color papers because they will have to be turned upside down.
Keep wrapping the cone, slightly overlapping each layer, to you reach the top. As you get closer to the top you may have to cut the liners more narrow to achieve the look you want, do this my cutting from the inside where you removed the bottom and slightly gather the edges as you glue it in place. The top is made by wrapping the final layer and slightly pinching it closed and into a point at the top. (The number of cupcake papers you will need will depend on the size of your cone.)
Tree 2 supplies:
A center support (a dowel glued to a base, a taper candle in a holder)
Tulle netting (amount will depend on your tree size)
Scissors
Directions:
Decide on how wide you want your tree to be at the bottom, cut layers of tulle that length plus enough to tie around your center support. (For example, if you want your tree to be 10-inches around the bottom and you are using a one-inch dowel for the center you will want to cut your tulle strip about 12-inches long). The width of your strip is up to you, the wider the strip the fuller it will be.
Center the tulle and knot it to the support. When one layer seems full enough to you, move to the next. All layers are done in the same fashion but remove an inch or two as you move up the tree to give it that Christmas tree shape. Don’t worry if it starts to look a bit messy, it can be trimmed and shaped when you are finished.
Tiny ornaments and fairy lights can be added. Depending on your dowel height and amount of time you want to spend knotting tulle, this tree can be made quite large or very tiny.
Tree 3 supplies:
Cinnamon stick
Ribbons, flat lace, fabric strips
Scissors
Glue
Directions:
Cut your ribbons, lace, and/or thin fabric strips. Tie them around the cinnamon stick. Cut the strips into a Christmas tree shape. Glue a loop to the top your hanging. A small jingle bell would be very cute on the top.
Told you these were easy. Happy crafting!