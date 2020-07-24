I resisted making slime for a long time, I still remember all that gross stuff from Nickelodeon that my younger cousin adored. But after touching it I was hooked, staying with the Nickelodeon references, it was less slime and more Gak. (And unless you were around in the 1980s and ’90s, I don’t know if you understand what I’m talking about). Anyway, slime is fast and fun to make and can entertain for the entire afternoon.
Supplies:
White school glue (12 ounces)
Baking soda (1 ½ tablespoons)
Contact lens solution (3 tablespoons)
Food coloring
Directions:
Pour the glue into a bowl. Add the baking soda and mix well. Stir in food coloring, keep adding and stirring until you are happy with the color. Add the contact lens solutions. Mix until the slime forms and becomes harder to mix. Take the slime out and knead it in your hands.
If your slime is still sticky, add an additional ½ tablespoon of contact lens solution.
If slime isn’t your thing, maybe sand clay would be a better idea. This is also quick and easy and is a lot like the salt dough we used to make stuff with at Vacation Bible School or summer camp.
Supplies:
Sand (2 cups)
All-purpose flour (1 ½ cups)
Salt (1 ¼ cups)
Warm water (1 cup)
Directions:
Mix the sand, flour, and salt together in a large bowl. Add the water slowly, mix as you go.
If the dough is too sticky, add a little more sand or flour.
Once it is all combined, flip it out and knead it on a lightly floured surface. It will come together in less than a minute into a soft pliable ball.
This dough can be air dried or placed in the oven at 250 degrees for about 4 hours to cure.
I think using this dough to make souvenirs of your 2020 “Staycation” would be adorable. Roll the clay to about a one-inch thickness, cut into a circle or square large enough for your child to make a hand or footprint in. (They may need a little help pressing their fingers into the clay) Add shells or pretty rocks around the print if desired.
Christmas ornaments made from this clay with a single shell or cluster of tiny shells would be beautiful and would be a nice way to remember a family trip to the beach. (Just remember to make a hole with a straw before drying so a hanging ribbon can be added) And how about a line of footprints across the clay made by a toy dinosaur or pony?
And since I brought up salt dough, here is the directions in case you don’t remember them.
Supplies:
All-purpose flour (1 ½ cups)
Salt (1 cup)
Water (¾ cup)
Directions:
Mix the salt and flour together, slowly stir in the water.
Flour your surface and hands and knead the dough.
Cut and shape as desired. After the dough is completely dry, it can be painted. If it is going to be used as an ornament it should be sealed with Mod Podge.
And this final clay makes wonderful Christmas ornaments (I’ve had some for more than ten years, and I pack them away in an airtight container each year and they still smell fantastic)
Supplies:
Cinnamon (¾ cup)
Unsweetened applesauce (½ cup)
School glue (2 ½ tablespoons)
Cookie cutters
Directions:
Combine the applesauce and glue, slowly add the cinnamon and stir well.
When dough forms, knead until it turns into a firm clay. Add more cinnamon if it is too sticky or more applesauce if it is too crumply.