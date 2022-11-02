Growing up, my family always had dogs. We were very much dog people. Granted, they were small dogs, but still, the barking, tail-wagging variety.
The last dog we owned was a poodle-chihuahua mix named Daisy Mae. She came from my great aunt whose male poodle and female chihuahua had five puppies — a lot for such small breeds. Our Daisy was the only girl. All five puppies looked very similar, though their coloring differed between blonde and dark brown. Daisy was what we called camouflage.
She lived a good long life with my family. I moved out of my parents' house not long before she passed. I still have her little purple collar wrapped around a statue a friend gifted me of an angel holding a puppy. It seemed a fitting place to remember her.
I thought a lot about getting a pet while living alone in my apartment, but with the hours I worked and the extra cost, I just couldn’t justify it. But I certainly missed having a furry little companion.
My husband and I got married this past year and, to my delight, he came with two pets. But this time I would have something new to learn — how to be a cat mom. That’s right. From lifelong dog owner to cat mom. It’s been an interesting transition.
Our gray cat is the oldest. Aeron is my husband’s ride or die. She’s been with him through a lot and she is very much his girl. Her unusual name was an inspired choice by my husband in his much younger years. In Celtic mythology, Aeron is the god of battle and slaughter. She seemed to take that as a challenge. As she’s gotten older, she has mellowed out a bit. Regularly wreaking havoc is a young cat’s game. Though she does take the time to terrorize her sister occasionally.
I’m proud to say I am allowed to share her space now and then. I consider it a great privilege. She’s quietly affectionate and can get quite demanding about when she wants pets.
Pumpkin, our orange cat, lives up to her name. (She was found on Oct. 31 and my husband learned from his previous adventure in naming.) She is just the sweetest and often takes up with any stranger. She loves people — though she wasn’t a big fan of mine when my husband and I first started dating. She was straight up jealous. She’d sit on the back of the couch where we were sitting and flick me with her tail. It was endlessly amusing.
Eventually, she came around and now I think I might be her favorite person in the house. Though her jealousy still crops up now and then. We can’t even hold hands without her popping in to make sure there’s space for Pumpkin.
She cuddles up to me all the time, content to be in whatever space I’m in. Usually up close and very personal. If she’s not sleeping somewhere on my person, she is usually within a couple feet.
It has been an adjustment, not only learning to live with a pet again, but also how to specifically care for cats. It’s a whole different ball game. The litter box is easy. Chow time is easy (except for Pumpkin, who thinks chow time is all the time). It’s the play time that has become a bit challenging, because to these two cats (and maybe all cats) anything can be a toy … or edible. Like plants. Fake or real, I find them trying to gnaw on them constantly. We have one plant on top of the grandfather clock just to try to deter them.
They’re also big fans of ribbon, bread ties and wrapped peppermints. All choking hazards. It’s like living with two toddlers. But I wouldn’t change them for anything.
They know when I’m not feeling well and will attempt to “cure with cuteness.” It’s pretty effective. They tolerate how much we cuddle them and seem to begrudgingly enjoy it. And they certainly make life more interesting.
I have an obscene number of pictures on my phone of the two of them in various adorable poses and antics. They are simply the best. I adore the little goofballs more than I can say and I’m tickled pink to be their cat mom. Though that doesn’t mean we haven’t thought about adding a canine friend to the mix … but don’t tell them that.
