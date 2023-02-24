They don’t tell you the grief and guilt that comes with having a chronic illness no one can identify.
I am writing this not to gain any sort of sympathy. The reason is twofold. Firstly, there is a certain kind of freedom you gain when you share things like this. It’s like a great weight that’s lifted when you no longer feel like you’re harboring a secret. If I can talk about it, so can you.
Our instinct is to suffer in silence because we don’t want to inconvenience someone else or seem vulnerable. But those who love us will never see us as an inconvenience. And there’s nothing wrong with being vulnerable.
Chronic illness is isolating. The more alone you feel, the more difficult it gets. So secondly, I want others to know they’re not alone in this. Even when they feel like it. There are people out there who understand.
I’ve been dealing with my own medical mystery for about six months. Many tests and doctors appointments, but still no answers.
The illness has evolved since it began in September. It’s not as intense as it was and I can more or less function day to day. But it’s still unpredictable and has virtually taken over my life.
To add to the fun, I’ve also developed near crippling anxiety because of this illness and the way it has interrupted my life.
But that’s just it. It hasn’t just interrupted my life. But the lives of those around me, too. My husband, my family, my co-workers. They have all been affected by this in ways that I can’t take back or change.
I’ve missed a lot of work, I’ve missed a lot of time with my family and I’ve missed going to church, experiences I’ll never get back. And while that is difficult for me and hurts to think about, it’s the effect it has had on others that hurts the most.
My husband and I are still newlyweds and there’s so much of the world I want to experience with him, but between the illness and my anxiety, it’s hard for me to even leave home. We didn’t go out to celebrate Valentine’s Day. We haven’t really been out much in the last few months.
He has been the greatest support throughout the whole ordeal and has done his best to take care of me, even when I don’t know what I need that day. But it’s the guilt of completely derailing his life and the lives of others that eats away at me.
I feel guilty for not being better yet. I feel guilty that I can’t do more to improve things. I feel guilty that I can’t do my best at work or that I don’t have the energy to keep the house cleaner.
I come home from work exhausted. I spend the weekends resting. I’m becoming a hermit. I am in mourning for the person I was. The one who could plan trips and eat whatever and be wherever with whomever and enjoy life.
How do you grieve for a life you’re still living? How do you process it? How do you let it go and move forward?
When you lose a loved one, you move steadily through the five stages of grief. But I’m still here. I still exist. And yet I experience one or many of those stages often. Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance. Yes, I do sometimes feel like I can accept that this is my life now and maybe I can find a way to coexist with it. But I’m mostly dealing with the other four in an endless cycle.
Acceptance brings me no closure because a new day brings the same issues and I start all over again.
I recently read C.S. Lewis’s “A Grief Observed.” I wanted to see if it could help me move past all this. But the first line of that book just echoes around in my brain. “No one ever told me that grief felt so like fear.”
It’s true. The root of my anxiety is the fear I have every day. Will I be able to function today? Will I be able to work? Will I feel like seeing anyone? What happens if I go somewhere and my symptoms crop up? How long will it take me to get home? Fear. So much fear.
All of this together — this fear, this anger, this guilt — it’s part of living. These are feelings we all feel and contend with. When we come upon obstacles, it’s difficult not to let them overtake us.
I know I need to let go of these things. No one who loves me would ever fault me for what I’m dealing with, so the guilt is illogical. But we are at times illogical beings. We feel very deeply.
I feel like I have been at war with myself for ages, constantly ending in a stalemate. Maybe one day it will end and I’ll have peace. But until then, I will persevere.