Thirteen years ago, I was graduating from high school and getting ready to set off for college.
My parents never pressured me to go. But simply to go on to something that would work for me. To no one’s surprise, I chose college. School came easily to me and I had neither the interest in nor the ability to pursue a trade.
Choosing a path of study was somewhat harder. Anything that I found interesting would invariably lead to what I’ll call non-high paying careers. In the end, I chose what I loved. I have a bachelor’s degree in English. I loved earning it and my classes were fascinating and challenging. I currently use my degree (and further training) in my role as a copy editor and page designer for The Daily Independent.
But there is one other and far more weighty decision I had to make those 13 years ago: How to pay for college. My father worked and had a good job, and my mother was a homemaker, but he in no way made enough to foot the bill for my secondary education.
FAFSA, Free Application for Federal Student Aid, was also no help, he made too much to qualify for that. I had a 4.2 GPA when I graduated from high school and was in many clubs as well as choir for seven years. None of this was enough to garner the scholarship money I would need to attend a public university. What scholarships I did earn were just a drop in the bucket. (Not that I’m not exceedingly grateful for every penny.)
So it followed, I had to take out student loans — with the understanding that I would begin paying them back six months after I graduated. My parents were generous enough to help pay on the interest in those four years I went to school. But like most student loans, the interest continued to grow.
It took almost exactly six months post graduation for me to receive my first job offer. But my student loan payments were astronomical. I couldn’t feasibly make them and be able to live on my own. So I refinanced my private loans for the first time and continued to live with my parents.
I made too little at an entry-level job to even qualify for my federal loan payments on an income based repayment plan. So those stagnated, unpaid and looming.
As my experience in the working world grew and my career changed, I eventually made more money. But still, not enough to make those federal loan payments, per their calculations. I was eventually able to live on my own, by the grace of God and wonderful landlords. But money was often tight.
I finally started chipping away at those federal loans — like taking an ice pick to an iceberg — paying less than $100 a month, still under that income-based repayment plan.
You may wonder why I didn’t try to pay extra each month. The answer is simply that I did not have the means to do so. Nothing has given me more anxiety in life than wondering how I was ever going to pay back $60,000 in loans. The higher-paying jobs in my field just aren’t hiring and they are few and far between.
When I first signed those loan documents, it was with the cautious hope that I would be able to pay them off within 15-20 years. It didn’t take long for that hope to die. I would live with that weight around my neck for the rest of my life, constantly worrying about being in debt and how it would affect my future and what in the world I would do if I ever lost my job.
I can’t set aside money for a nest egg. I have to make sure I have the funds to pay those loans. My husband and I are incredibly fortunate in that we both work and he is debt-free. But I saddled him with my debts when we got married. It’s a point of guilt I’ve had to learn to live with. We’ve since been able to buy our first house, something that I never would have been able to do on my own. Again, I completely acknowledge how very privileged and fortunate we are.
So now we’ve come to it: President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000-20,000 in federal student loan debt. Let me tell you, that small cautious hope has returned. I can actually see a tiny point of light at the end of the tunnel. It certainly won’t solve all my problems, nor will it eliminate all of my debt. But it will help. My goodness it will help. I feel like I can breathe again.
Those who complain about having worked hard and paid off their loans without this kind of help: I’m sorry you didn’t get that and I truly admire your ability to get to that point. But it disappoints me to hear that you might begrudge someone a little help when they need it.
In an Associated Press story, Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of The Job Creators Network, said, “This executive overreach transfers taxpayer dollars from hard-working ordinary Americans and small businesses to disproportionately higher earners with college degrees.”
I would ask those who think like Mr. Ortiz, am I not also a “hard-working ordinary American?” My job is not high earning, though I do have a college degree. There are many of us. The plan also has a cap on who can benefit from it for those who earn less than $125,000. I fall into the category of those making less than $100,000. I might also add, those of us who have thousands and tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt are not wealthy. Or even financially comfortable. We are straining under the weight. We are spread so unbelievably thin. We are at our breaking points.
It is my most sincere hope that this is just the beginning. That we can go on to further reform the secondary education system to make it more accessible to as many as possible. Anyone who wants to further their education should be able to do so without crippling debt or working themselves to death. This forgiveness plan is just a Band-aid for now. It certainly won’t solve the root of the problem. But it will give millions of hard-working people a little breathing room and the chance to plan for the future.