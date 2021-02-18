I have a story to tell that’s not at all unique. In fact, it’s actually pretty common at this period in time. So common, I’m sure, it’s a story you have as well. And it is this: someone very dear to me died because of the coronavirus.
Prior to this year, I heard and read about many such stories. Someone lost their mother, father, sister, brother, grandparents. Many a statistic, but still immeasurable in a way.
It was early January when my family became part of that statistic. My grandfather — Papaw, as we knew him — died after contracting the virus. He was particularly susceptible to it as a diabetic and stroke patient, but after so long, it almost seemed as if it would bypass him. But it was not to be.
He became sick just after Christmas and died on Jan. 8. It took him so quickly. My only desire was that he not die alone and afraid. My mom and her sister were able to stay with him on his last night on Earth. How much he was conscious of, we’ll never know, but they talked to him and told him just how much he was loved. And I hope he heard it and was comforted by it.
He wasn’t conscious for his last several hours; they’d given him enough pain medication to allow him to rest. I was able to FaceTime with my mom to see him one last time. It was one of the hardest things I ever had to do. To say goodbye to someone without being able to do it in person. He looked so different on his deathbed from the man I knew. So fragile and frail.
This virus takes so much. It takes vitality, security, hope and, most painfully, it takes our loved ones from us in the cruelest ways.
As part of the funeral arrangements, we went through album after album and box after box of old photos. It was its own catharsis, reminiscing and laughing at what we found. My Papaw was well-known for his sense of humor, and while he could still crack a joke up until he became so gravely ill, it was nice to be reminded of just how many laughs there were over the years.
This past year has taught us how to survive during a pandemic. We are to wear our masks, wash our hands and keep our distance. But to live during a pandemic, that’s important, too.
I always loved listening to whatever stories Papaw had to tell. He had many and they were often hilarious. Those are the memories I’ll cling to when I miss him the most.
It is these three points I wish to get across: love your family, wholly and unreservedly; laugh — laugh until it hurts and then some; listen to the storytellers and tell stories of your own. These are the things I have learned through what my family endured.
There are many others who have this same or similar story. A keen loss made all the more devastating because we were denied the ability to say goodbye. I encourage you to reflect on the loved ones you’ve lost. Remember their lives with fondness and let the bitterness of their passing fall away.
As for me, I’ll remember his laugh and how he drew the attention of a room with a story. And I’ll remember, too, that just as much as we loved him, he loved us.
