June 27 cartoon

Armello "Glo" Fields DeRaimo of Ashland, Ky., went to her eternal home with Jesus on June 24, 2020. She was born in Ashland, Ky., on June 24, 1937, the daughter of the late William C. and Iva Fields. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ginger Davis and Wanda Neudorfer Pack; and he…
Thomas Lee Trimble, 75, of Ashland, Ky., died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home in Ashland. He was born August 30, 1944, in Logan W.Va., a son of the late Charles Lee Trimble and Helen Wava Hardin. He was widowed to Mary K. Trimble. Services for Thomas were conducted Wednesday, June 24, 202…
Lana Mae Dalton Rose, 75,of Ashland, died Monday. Born June 13,1945, Boyd County,Ky. Son Darrin Rose survives. Visitation Friday, June26,2020, 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Kilgore&Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Funeral 1p.m. Friday. Burial Johnson Cemetery, Catlettsburg.
