June 20 cartoon

Cristy Montgomery Williams, 54, passed away June 15, 2020, at King's Daughters Medical Center. She died after diagnosis of triple negative breast cancer. Ms. Williams was born September 2, 1965, at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital to her mother Shirley Ann Sponaugle Montgomery and her father …
Reba Maudine Clemons, 82, passed away Tuesday. Her husband W.E. Clemons survives. Services 2p.m. Thursday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolence to steenfuneralhome.com
