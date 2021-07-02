July 3 cartoon
Dennie Osborne, 61, of Ashland, died Tuesday morning, June 29th, at his home. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 5th, at 11:00AM at PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.
William P. Strickland, 57, of Lucasville, Ohio, passed away, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.
Patricia A. Powers, 70, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Friday, July 2, 2021, at her home in Portsmouth. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.
Robert L. Appleton, 93, of Kingsport, TN, husband of Freida Appleton. Graveside service 11:00am Tuesday, July 6, 2021 Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Arrangements Miller Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.