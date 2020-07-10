Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 10, 2020 @ 3:17 pm
Ashland, Kentucky 41101
July 11 cartoon
Billy Joe Adams of Sheridan, Arkansas, formerly Ashland, died July 7,2020. Born November 17,1939. Member,Pollard Baptist Church. Memorial service to be held at later date in Ashland. Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan
