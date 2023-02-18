“Our kids are all moving away." It's a statement we hear a lot in this area and one that is continuously on my mind.
But recently, I’ve started to take notice of the young folks who are here or have chosen to return to Ashland. I see them in our schools, teaching and coaching our children. I see them in our churches, working as youth leaders or even leading congregations. I see them organizing to inspire social change. I see them throughout our work force, everywhere from our financial institutions to working in our nonprofits to owning small businesses to the manufacturing plant I work at (yes, they do still exist here) to our hospital to our city and even as journalists for this very newspaper.
Young people like Ryan Bonner, our dynamic head basketball coach for the Tomcats (and also a talented musician) and his sister Erika, who moved back home from Lexington to become our city Public Information Officer. Or Madeline Tipton, a wonderful young artist. Or David Miller, Marketing Director for the Paramount. Or Richard Carr, President of the Fire Fighters Union.
I see young families at the park, at the Kindermusik class my wife and I take our son to every week, and at the Highlands Museum regularly. I see young artists and musicians who are on the forefront of the revival of our city. Of course, the contributions of our older generations shouldn't never be overlooked, but I have found that when I talk to them about this they mostly say the same thing: Encouraging our young people is something they want as well. After all, these are their children and grandchildren.
If you get the chance, stop by The Mill restaurant during brunch on a Saturday. You’ll see the place packed with 20- and 30-somethings who, according to some, have been all but extinct from our city for years. Go a step further and ask them why they are still here and what they like about Ashland. I’m betting you will find that most will say that, while we are far from perfect, they like the fact that Ashland is progressing. They enjoy seeing inclusivity.
Many were glad to see us remove outdated alcohol laws and support the new race track coming to Boyd County. Heck, they are happy to finally have a cool brunch spot. They are great barometers to understand what we are doing right and also where we need to improve. We should allow them to help tell our story, not ignore them in favor of a message of doom and gloom.
We know many have left and that we need more economic opportunities. But the narrative that Ashland is a place where our children have no future is just not true and arguably detrimental to the goal of keeping them here, as well as attracting others. We have a college churning out young, highly skilled graduates every year as well as vocational programs throughout the area full of young professionals ready to work. Do we want them to immediately look elsewhere because of what they’ve been told or encourage them to look at all the examples of folks under 40 enjoying a happy and productive life right here?
My positivity about Ashland is not blind. Like every community, we have issues to address. But I, like several others in our city and county, decided several years ago to stop looking outside of the area for someone to “rescue” us. We decided to own it. Having pride in our city doesn’t mean we ignore the voices of those who have genuine concerns. It simply means we care and we stop insisting on sabotaging ourselves, as we’ve done for so long. No matter how insignificant you may think a random comment on social media or how you describe Ashland to a friend is, your voice matters.
Changing a culture starts with every one of us. We can’t expect to keep our young folks here if we aren’t willing to listen to the reasons they have left in the past. As with many other issues, instead of complaining about the problem, let's take action to create the solution.
JOSHUA BLANTON is a Commissioner for the City of Ashland. Reach him at (606) 240-9189.