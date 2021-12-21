ASHLAND
Last week, the City of Ashland was awarded a $1 million grant for the engineering of our future convention center, next to the Delta Marriott. This is a wonderful development and we are so thankful to everyone who made it happen.
I have noticed a few misconceptions and questions about this project, so I’d like to provide some history and context to why we are so excited for this convention center. In May 2017, the plan for a convention center and parking garage to be constructed, following the renovation of the hotel, was first reported to the public.
In July 2019, the beautiful new Delta Marriott hotel opened, thanks to a TIF district secured by the city, in cooperation with the Boyd County Fiscal Court. In January 2020, an additional $6.8 million in TIF financing was awarded by the state of Kentucky for the new convention center and parking garage, again, through the cooperation of the city and Boyd County.
A generous grant from the Woodlands Foundation was also awarded for the project. To earn that grant, our economic development team had to present a great argument for the project, which they did wonderfully. Plans to bring down the GB Johnson building (old Ashland Oil property) were in motion when the COVID pandemic struck in March 2020. However, in July of this year, we passed a bond that will finance the demolition of the Ashland Oil building and pave the way for the new convention center. The bid for demolition will be awarded soon.
The Boyd County Fiscal Court, as many have noted, also has plans to construct a convention center. This building, according to information provided so far, will be larger than the city convention center and likely market to a different style of event. That project, along with the Camp Landing development, are exciting, but in no way impact the decision of the city to proceed with a project which will further revitalize our downtown. We are thankful for Boyd County’s support, which helped us to secure both rounds of TIF financing.
Some have asked the question, “Why build a convention center?” City staff has done an incredible job making this case. Using a professional consultant, a feasibility study (always the first step) was done which showed the project will result in over 70 jobs, with more created indirectly. It also showed $157 million of revenue into the city, over 18 years, 32% of which will be coming from outside of Kentucky. Ask anyone in economic development in our area or the state about the amount of conferences and events looking for cities like Ashland.
The pandemic has caused many organizations to scale down events from huge arenas in big cities to smaller locations. Just this year, we missed out on the annual SOAR conference, coming in No. 2 to Corbin. The reason? We do not currently have a convention center. We already have multiple conventions that take place in the city every year and many are looking for a better space. The demand is there, never mind the benefits a new parking garage will bring.
This project has been years in the making and will be a major step in progressing our city. It is, of course, understandable for citizens to have questions and this letter is intended to help answer those questions. I am proud to be part of a city leadership team willing to be bold and make things happen and we are incredibly excited for the future.
JOSHUA BLANTON is a city commissioner in Ashland. Reach him at jblanton@ashlandky.gov.