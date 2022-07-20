Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.