Like many other people, I am tired of being cooped up.
As I write this on my home computer, my wife is working as a substitute teacher at Ashland Middle School, where my granddaughter is a student in another classroom, and my daughter who lives with us is working. That leaves my dog Colt and a cat who mostly ignores me as my only companions.
That’s the way it has been since this pandemic began way back in March, and the longer it lasts, the more bored I become.
I still meet each Friday with the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out) and our time together at a different restaurant each week is the highlight of my social life. It provides me with an essential dose of fellowship with my Christian friends. However some of the ROMEOs have ceased eating out with us because of COVID-19 and I miss them.
I still attend church each Sunday at South Ashland United Methodist Church, but I do so while sitting in my car in the parking lot and listening to the service on radio. It is much better than having no church at all, but I miss singing in the choir, and being able to meet face to face and hug — or at least shake hands with — my fellow worshippers.
My closest friends in the church have always been those in my Sunday School class and my fellow choir members. However, it has been months since my Sunday School class has met, and since some of them are in their 90s, I fear that we will never meet again. Sunday School has always been a vital part of my personal growth as a Christian.
In recent years, my weekly Tuesday morning meetings with the Ashland Kiwanis Breakfast Club has been another highlight of my week. It still is, but the meetings have been online for months and just beng able to see and talk to my fellow club members via the internet is just not the same as being there. Some of my favorite Kiwanians are not able to attend.
I do try to get to the Ashland YMCA three to five times a week, where I ride the stationary bike in the men’s health center. I always read from my Kindle while pedaling away and also wear my mask even if it steams up my glasses, forcing me to constantly wipe them to clear them. I also practice social distancing while exercising.
Because the state deemed it was no longer safe for me to drive, I lost my license for than a year ago and donated my car through the Hillcrest-Bruce Mission. Thus, I am stuck here at home most of the time. I spend my days reading, watching and doing little else. I feel like Im spending most of my life stuck in neutral, going neither forward or backward. Because I need the help of others to do the things I used to do, I fear that I am becoming more and more of a burden for those around me. I hate it.
However, instead of bemoaning the many things i no longer can do, I am trying to concentrate on what I still can do and put more energy in that.
My father was a avid card player and his favorite phrase was to “play the hand that’s dealt.” Well, because my declining physical abilities, the hand God has dealt me has changed. However, if you play your cards right, even a weak hand can be a winner.
I am not ready to throw in the cards. Deal me in.
Reach JOHN CANNON at johnboycannon@gmail.com.