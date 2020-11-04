By the time you read this, all the votes have been cast and (mostly) counted, and we know winners and losers in most political races on the ballot.
To me that means it is time for all the winners to put partisan politics on the back burner and concentrate on working together for good government. In this age when political campaigns have become so negative, that is not easy to do.
I am old enough to remember when members of the opposing party were known as the “loyal opposition” with whom you disagree on some political issues but still had no cause to hate them or question their love of this country.
I personally have several close friends with whom I disagree politically. That does not mean we dislike each other, but it does mean we avoid discussing politics.
My wife is the one person I trust and love more than anyone else. But she and I have never been registered in the same political party. As a result, there have been many times when we have not voted for the same people.
I have never voted the straight party line, and this year is no different. I have always voted for the person, not the party. In city and county races, I have voted for members of both political parties, and in some non-partisan races, I did not even know whether the candidate supported was a Democrat or a Republican.
In recent years, political campaigns have become so negative that we are taught that the candidate we did not support was evil personified. However, when you get right down to the nitty-gritty, the majority of the members of Congress from both parties largely agree on most issues.
I suspect that all the candidates I voted for Tuesday were not winners. That's the way it has always been. So be it. But whether I voted for them or not, I wish nothing but the best for those who won. After all, whether I voted for them or not, they will still be my members of Congress, my city commissioners, my president, etc. I do not want them to fail just because I didn’t vote for them.
In fact, some of those who I voted against have turned out to be pleasant surprises as elected officials. That’s what I am hoping for this year.
I believe there is a time for politics and a time for government. Once the votes are counted, we all should hope for nothing but the best for those who are elected. After all, their job now is to work with all the others elected Tuesday to get the best possible government.
