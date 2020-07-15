Charlie, an old nemesis who frequently gave me much pain in the past, returned quite unexpectedly and painfully with much vengeance near midnight Sunday after many years of absence.
I’m not talking about my stepson Charlie, who just happens to share the same first name as my nemesis. That Charlie, now in his early 50s, and I get along better today than we ever have.
No, my nemesis is a charlie horse, the latest of many charlie horses that have plagued me for much of my life since my early 40s some 30 years ago.
In my younger years, charlie horses were something I had heard about but never experienced. On two or three occasions, I can remember my paternal grandmother suddenly crying out in intense pain while playing cards with my sisters and me, saying that she was having a charlie horse. However, since Grandma seemed to get over the pain rather quickly, I never much worried about it.
I first heard of charlie horses as part of the punch line in an old “Little Moron” joke book that I enjoyed so much that I memorized all the gags and told them over the years.
One asked: Why did the Little Moron take a bale of hay to bed with him?
Answer: To feed his nightmare, but his roommate charlie horse ate it first.
I know that Little Moron jokes are no longer politically correct, but I thought they were a riot in the unenlightened 1950s when I was in elementary school.
My perspective on charlie horses changed dramatically when I experienced my first one soon after reaching my 40th birthday. That first one, which was quite painful, was followed by numerous other charlie horses that inflicted severe muscle cramps in my lower legs over a period of years.
One day someone — either a medical doctor or a chiropractor — suggested I start sleeping with small bars of soap like the ones you find in motel rooms inside my socks.
That suggestion sounded so crazy that I nearly called the medical professional who suggested it a "quack." But by this time, the charlie horses had become so frequent and increasingly painful that I was so desperate for relief that I was willing to try anything, no matter how how crazy it sounded.
Well, guess what? I have yet to have a single charlie horse when I had a bar of soap in my socks.
A doctor tried to explain the science behind this remedy, but by that time, I didn’t care. All I know is that it worked.
Sometime after my charlie horses ceased, I stopped sleeping with soap in my socks or even wearing socks to bed. That was more than 15 or 20 years without a single charlie horse.
That is until late Sunday night, and as my wife rubbed my right calf that was suddenly as hard as a rock, I asked her if she could find a small motel-sized bar of soap to put in my sock. She couldn’t, which was fine because it was already too late.
I haven’t returned to sleeping with bars of soap in my socks. Yet. But that will be my first line of defense if I get another charlie horse in the near future.
Reach JOHN CANNON at johnboycannon@gmail.com.