WARNING: This column is going to be a bit more political than my usual fare. However, it is going to support neither the Democrats nor the Republicans who we have elected to govern in Washington, D.C.
That’s because I continue to be greatly concerned about what I consider to be irresponsible spending by the federal government. Whether the Republicans or the Democrats are in power in Washington, the reckless spending has continued unabated.
In fact, few things in Congress have more bipartisan support than reckless spending.
This column was sparked by a Page 1 story in Monday’s Daily Independent headlined, “Stopgap bill to prevent shutdown held up over farm funding.”
If this story sounded familiar, it is because it is. It has been years since Congress has approved a budget for its fiscal year. Instead, it has repeatedly been forced to enact “continuing resolutions” to allocate enough money to keep the government funded until a real budget is approved. But instead of enacting a budget, Congress continues to enact another “continuing resolution” to keep the government funded until when and if a budget is approved. That repeatedly puts the federal government on the brink of being shut down because Congress has approved no money for it.
This irresponsible practice has become so commonplace, there is really no effort to bring it to an end. One reason is because individual members of Congress see each “continuing resolution” as another opportunity for them to sneak in funding for pet projects in their districts. That’s money that gains them votes back home.
These used to be called “earmarks” and individual members of Congress used to brag about using an earmark to secure funding for a project without going through normal procedures.
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell boasted of using earmarks to secure money for the Ashland riverfront, and the senator who is seeking his seventh six-year term boasted about using “earmarks” until they suddenly got a bad name and McConnell joined many of his colleagues in swearing off the practice. However, that does not mean the practice has ended. It just has a different name.
As far as I am concerned, the biggest issue facing the federal government is re-establishing U.S. Congress that works the way it should. As long as we have elected politicians who waste time calling each other names that often sound downright childish and treating elected members of the opposing party as hated enemies of good government who need to be destroyed, our government in Washington will continue to be dysfunctional.
As long as there are those in the White House and both houses of Congress who consider “compromise” to be a dirty word instead of the only way to keep government functional, the status quo is going to change little regardless of who is elected in November.
That’s my rant from a “middle of the roader” who not only likes and even loves some people who disagree with my political views.
