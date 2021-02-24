Like many other people who have lived more than seven decades, I often find myself longing for the way life used to be. However, instead of wishing for a return to life as it was in the 1950s and 1960s, I find myself longing for a return to life as I knew it before the ice storm that arrived on Feb. 15.
It was just after watching Jeopardy! that Monday, that the power went out at our home on Elwood Drive. Life has not been the same since.
I was watching TV while relaxing in my fully extended recliner when the lights went out, and my first reaction is that I could not get up. That’s because my “new recliner” is powered by electricity, and when the power goes out, it is next to useless. Because my mobility is not what it used to be, it took an all-out effort by my wife and me, to get me out back on my feet, and by that time, I was so out of breath that I felt like I had been wrestling a bear instead of just getting out of an inoperable chair. It was not until electricity was restored on Thursday that I was able to get the recline back to an upright position. For the first time I wished that I still had my old mechanical recliner that worked just fine until it literally collapsed with me on it.
That Monday night, I slept on the couch with the dog and cat, while my wife, daughter and granddaughter gathered up blankets and stayed in their beds. By Tuesday morning, the temperature in the house was in the high 40s and getting steadily colder. Worse yet, there was no sign of things getting better. If anything, even worse weather was forecast.
Fortunately with the help of a neighbor who works there, we were able to secure a room at the Holiday Inn on Ky. 180 near the I-64 interchange at Cannonsburg. The room was nice, although there were only two chairs in it and beds were so high I needed the help of my wife and daughter to get on it. Once there, however, it was quite comfortable and I slept well. However, when I had to answer nature’s call in the middle of the night, getting back in bed was again a struggle.
At first, the room did not have internet connection, and when it did get it, it was spotty. After two days cooped inside a room, even a nice one, my wife, daughter, granddaughter and I had had just about all we could take of one another, even though the breakfasts provided by the motel were excellent. However, I became so fed up with being confined, that I announced that I would rather sleep in the cold at home instead of spending another night with the four of us in the same room. Fortunately, power was restored to our home on Thursday and we returned home.
While we had electricity and the furnace was working, we had no cable TV and the internet was extremely spotty for me and nonexistent for my wife.
“When I’m working here, you should call me Job,” I told my wife as I worked on my computer.
“That’s because, you need lots of patience to work on it, and patience has never been your strong suit,” she replied.
“Amen to that,” I said.
We still don’t have cable TV because the ice storm brought down the line to our house. Spectrum promises services will be restored sometime this afternoon. So be it, but I’m expecting a generous break on my next cable bill after not receiving service for 10 days. Without TV service and faulty internet service, I have been spending more time reading than usual because there was nothing else to do. While home alone Monday and Tuesday, I read two complete novels — and I have never been a fast reader.
I recognize that many people in this region have had it much tougher than my family has during these rough times. Thus, instead of complaining for what I don’t have, I should be thankful for heat and lights, and I am. It’s just that I really miss TV and the Internet.
This is not even the worst winter my wife. During the winter of 1977-78, when my daughter was an infant born in July 1977, we went more than a week without electricity and we all slept around our wood-burning Franklin stove, which kept us warm. I was editor of the newspaper in Gallatin, Tennessee, then and was able to get my car out of the driveway to get to and from work each day, but my wife, stepson and infant daughter were snowbound and had cabin fever. In that year, my son got out for Christmas break and returned to school on Feb. 3.
My wife and I have been constantly reminded of that time in recent days and wish we had a Franklin stove today, or at least the fireplace we had on Forest Avenue. Either of those would have been better options than what we now have.
You can’t turn back the clock, but if we had a fireplace, we probably would not have had to go to the motel.
Reach JOHN CANNON at johnboycannon@gmail.com.