For a quarter of a century, Summer Motion has made Ashland one of the best and most economical places in the entire country to celebrate Independence Day. With three nights of free concerts on the riverfront, plus several fun days at Central Park and the best fireworks in the entire area, there is no reason to drive hundreds of miles to celebrate the birth of the greatest nation this world has ever known anywhere else.
In fact, we have been so spoiled by Summer Motion providing us such quality entertainment over the years that its forced cancellation in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic promises to make this year a different sort of Independence Day. In fact, my family has no special plans for this Independence Day, except maybe cooking hamburgers on the grill. Fortunately, all my children have at different times visited me for Father’s Day in recent days.
Since I have spent so much time at home with my family in recent weeks, we are in some ways closer than we have been since my children graduated from high school more than a quarter of a century ago. In fact, since the fire at his house in Ashland a little more than two weeks ago, my youngest son has been living with us until his new residence is available.
My only daughter, who lives in a separate unit with her daughter in our basement, is getting along with her younger brother better than she has in decades. That’s a positive that has come from living in a rather crowded household, not that any of us want to maintain the status quo any longer than necessary.
In addition, because I have been only leaving my home for brief periods each day in recent months, I have become much closer to the two newest permanent residents of our household: our dog Colt, who we adopted from the Boyd County Animal Shelter on Valentine’s Day, and our cat, who my wife and I call Santy Claws because she just showed up at hour house a few days after the start of 2020 (My granddaughter has another name for her, but I don’t know what it is).
Colt and I have been best friends since the day he arrived, and he was sleeping with me until I lost that bed to my son. Colt now sleeps in bed with my wife and me. As far as I am concerned, Colt is perfect, although I do miss how Dante, who died unexepctedly late last year, used to lay his head on my left knee when I was on the computer. Colt is too short for that.
Unlike Colt, the cat and I were not immediate friends. When she first decided to live with us, Santy Claws completely ignored me, apparently correctly sensing that I am not a cat person. After we had her spayed, she became a bit friendlier with me, but since the days became warmer and both Santy Claws and I love being outside, we have become much closer.
She reminds so much of Katra, who was my wife’s cat when we met and came to Ashland when moved here from Galatin, Tennessee, in 1979. Katra much preferred living outside and only came into the house when it was cold or raining. She left many animals that she had killed at our front door over the years that I called her Katra, the Killer Cat. She was so good at capturing her own food that she rarely ate the cat food we offered her.
Katra died 26 years ago, but Santy Claws has proven to be such a good hunter that she has stirred up fond mermories of Katra. However, while Katra never paid attention to the other animals in the family, Colt and Santy Claws have developed and unusual friendship. My wife posted a photo on Facebook of our dog and cat sleeping together on the couch with Santy lying inside Colt’s legs.
Even more suprising, the dog has allowed the cat to lick him. In fact, I think Colt enjoyed the baths via Santy’s sandpaper-like tongue. At least four times I have seen the cat give Colt a critter she has killed, and Colt showed his thanks by eagerly consuming it.
On Saturday morning, I was sitting on our carport when Santy came home carrying a chipmunk she had captured. Because she likes to tease (or terrorize) the critters she catches before killing them, the cute little chipmunk got away from the cat and made a wild run for safety. Colt and Santy wildly chased the critter around the garbage can several times before escaping. I’m willing to say that little chipmunk is gone for good.
It looks like I may soon be watching the Reds again. In the meantime, watching to antics of Colt and Santy Claws is proving quite entertaining, although a little gory.
Reach JOHN CANNON at johnboycannon@gmail.com.