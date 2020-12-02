As I anticipated in last week’s column, Thanksgiving 2020 was different from any other in my lifetime because of the ongoing pandemic. Because of restrictions imposed by their employers and the governors of Kentucky and Ohio, only half of my four adult children and half of my two grandchildren were able to join my wife and me for Thanksgiving. The five of us present regularly gather for meals since we all live in Ashland.
My youngest son owns a small business, and like all small business owners, he works long hours to keep it viable. In fact, he basically lives at his store and goes home only to sleep. But he thoroughly enjoys it.
As a Thanksgiving treat, that son purchased full holiday meals offered by a local deli. In summary, they were delicious and quite filling. We all cleaned our plates, with our dog Colt happily licking the plates clean before we put them in the dishwasher.
On Friday, my wife and I traveled to Lexington, where we dined with my oldest son outside a well-known restaurant. It was a bit cool, but not uncomfortably so. I would have rather dined inside, but because of the pandemic, that was not an option.
As a member of the Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club, I have continued to volunteer for two holiday activities that I have helped with for many years. One was to help with the Giving Tree, which I think is operated by CAReS at the Ashland Town Center. As they have for many years, members of the Kiwanis Key Club at Boyd County High School help us old-timers with this project.
I would like to say I worked for two hours with Emily but that would not be true. In reality, Emily did all the work while I ran my mouth for two hours. In past years, Key Club members helping with this project have barely spoken to me. Emily was a pleasant change. Maybe it was because she and I were the only one there, but we talked to each other for the entire two hours and, at least to me, it was not the least bit boring.
I knew Emily had helped with the Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast, but I am the club’s unofficial ticket-taker at the breakfasts and had never worked with the Key Clubbers. But my wife, who is not a Kiwanian but helps me with my duties, had been impressed by Emily at that last breakfast. I learned that this young lady is a real winner. But all we did when we parted the Giving Tree was give a light fist-tap when she really deserved a hug.
On a busy Saturday afternoon, I spent two hours ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at the entrance to Hobby Lobby. I sat on my walker ringing away while thanking those many people who dropped cash into the bucket. I have no idea how much we collected, but it was enough to make it worth my time. There was one year when I rang the bell outside another local business, when the temperature was less than 20 degrees. Ringing in spring-like weather was as pleasant as that ringing was miserable.
I have two more two-hour shifts working for the Giving Tree and ringing the bell. Last weekend’s efforts helped put me in the Chistmas spirit, which was boosted by Tuesday’s first snow. There is a lot I dislike about snow, but I always want at least one measurable snow each winter. Tuesday’s light snow counts and I can go the rest of winter without seeing another flake.
