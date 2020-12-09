My childhood holiday memories are fond ones of spending each Thanksgiving and Christmas stuffing myself with huge noon-time feasts of turkey, ham, dressing and other delights topped off with slices of pumpkin pie. Yum!
My three older sisters, five cousins and I would gather around the dining room table and play hand and foot, an advanced version of canasta where you could easily score several thousands points in a hand and lose that much or more in the next hand.
I still love that game even though it has been almost 50 years since I last played it. That’s because you need at least six players and four or five decks of cards to play it and the days of the large family gatherings came to an end when we cousins reached adulthood.
However, my childhood memories of family gatherings are one-sided. That’s because as far as Dad’s mother and two sisters were concerned, Dad had married beneath himself. Mom did not have the family lineage that Dad’s family expected.
While Dad’s family had first acquired property in Fayette County, Ohio, because of my ancestors’ service in the Revolutionary War (a.k.a. the War for Independence), Mom’s family was what was commonly known as "poor white trash."
I heard Mom describe her childhood many times in rather graphic terms that may offend some readers: "We didn’t have a pot to pee in or a window to throw it out."
(I didn’t fully understand that. While the house where Grandma and Grandpa Reno lived did not have indoor plumbing, it did have windows.)
When I was a child, my father farmed more than 900 acres located on three farms: The home place where Grandma lived, another farm where my home was located and a third farm that was in between the two that we called the middle farm.
Even though they lived fewer than 7 miles apart, I cannot remember Grandma Cannon and Mom ever spending any time together. While I frequently visited Grandma Cannon with Dad, Mom was never a part of those visits. Grandma and Mom lived in different worlds, and I truly believe both of them wanted to keep it that way.
My sisters and I did spend New Year’s Eve with my cousins on the Cannon side when all gathered at Grandma Cannon’s house to celebrate the New Year. Grandma told us that Santa Claus would return during the night on New Year’s Eve and remove the Christmas tree, and if we had been good during the week since Christmas, Santa might leave each of us something. Sure enough, on New Year’s Day, we would awaken at Grandma’s house. When she blew a bugle, the tree would be gone, and there would be a dollar for each of us,
When I was a freshman in high school, Grandma Cannon died, and much to the chagrin of Mom, Dad rented Grandma’s house to his sister on a three-year lease. As a result, when Dad sold the farm where we were living because his son (me) told him he didn’t want to be a farmer, we were forced to rent the vacant house next to the farm for three years. That’s when I really got to know my aunt’s two sons and my aunt and uncle.
Even though they lived next door to each other, Mom still did not associate with Dad’s family. They were civil to one another, but that was as far as it went.
For the record, this "poor white trash" my Dad’s family thought was beneath them, worked her way through college and taught for many years. None of Dad’s sisters had a college degree.
After we finished celebrating Christmas with Mom’s kinfolk, Dad would take his children to my aunt’s house where we would celebrate Christmas with his family. Mom stayed home, because she either wanted to or was not invited or probably both.
To this day, the rift between Mom’s and Dad’s families saddens me. Mom was a beautiful redhead who grew up poor, but she was treasure, not trash. That my father’s mother and sisters never took the time to know her is their loss.
Reach JOHN CANNON at johnboycannon@gmail.com.