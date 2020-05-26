Early Monday morning, I began the Memorial Day holiday by making what I considered to be a rather significant change in my appearance. But maybe my new look wasn't so radical, because if anyone but my wife has noticed it, they haven't said so.
To me, that was further proof that no matter how much time and money we spend on our appearance, few, if any, people really notice how we look.
I will be the first to admit that I am rather ordinary looking. I am neither short nor tall, handsome nor ugly. While I weigh more than what I would like to or even should, no one would call me obese. I am just one of those many individuals who easily blends in with the masses.
I accept that because that is the way it has always been. After almost 72 years on this planet, I am used to going through life mostly unnoticed.
In fact, that is the way I like it. In a speech on fashion that I used to give, I dubbed the clothes I wear as nothing exceptional and dubbed myself the "generic man."
I have not changed in the years since. In a world of bright colors and ever-changing fashion, we generic men are the people in plain brown wrappers.
If someone is asked what John Cannon wore yesterday, I want the answer to be either "I have no earthly idea" or "Who cares?"
I happen to have one of those bodies that the less people notice it, the better off we all are.
There are some people I know that I would call "head turners." These are women who I consider so beautiful that I can't help but notice them. There are even some men who I consider to be exceptionally handsome, but because I am a male who is only attracted to the opposite sex, I am far less likely to notice them.
In fact, I consider my wife of more than four decades to be a "head turner" and I have never understood what she sees in this generic man in the plain brown wrapper with whom she has chosen to spend her life. I just thank God for her every day.
My wife and I frequently walk in Central Park at the same time but never together because I am too slow for her. Shoot, I'm too slow for the dog to want to walk with me.
I know people notice me when I am walking in the park, not because of the way I look, but because I am of the few (if not the only) to use a walker. I don' t do this to attract attention to myself, but because I no longer can go farther than a short distance without the help of my walker.
However, until Monday, I thought there was something else that set me apart from the crowd: my full beard. But after a few minutes in the bathroom Monday, I emerged beardless for the first time since Nov. 1, 2018.
Although I did not bother to even tell my wife what I planned to do, I think she had some clue when I asked her to buy razor blades when she went to the store Saturday. It was the first time I had put razor blades on a shopping list since late 2018.
I think my beloved spouse was a bit nervous when I spent extra time in the bathroom Monday, but it was not because she was curious what I would look like without my beard, but when I emerged, the hair that had been on my face would be all over the sink and floor and she would have to clean it up.
However, I had been extra careful to donate my excess hair in the commode where I sent it into the city sewer system. She did not compliment on how clean I had left the bathroom, but not saying anything was enough for me.
My daughter, my youngest son and my granddaughter all ate a big meal with me Monday, as did a close friend. None of them uttered a word about me being clean-shaven. I don't think they even noticed. Colt, my beloved dog and best friend, had never seen me without a beard, but if he noticed the change in my appearance you could not tell it.
This is not the first time my shaving off my beard had gone unnoticed. A number of years ago, I shaved off a beard I had worn for a number of years. When the then-publisher of this newspaper — someone I met with every working day we were both there — immediately noticed there was something different about me.
"When did you grow a mustache?" he asked.
I told him I had had it for years, but he didn't notice it because of the beard.
"Oh, you shaved off the beard. I knew there was something different about you," he shrugged.
If you see me in the next few days, you might notice that I am beardless. Or you might just notice there is something different about me but neither know nor care exactly what it is.
Such is the life of those of us who go through life mostly unnoticed.
Reach JOHN CANNON at johnboycannon@gmail.com.