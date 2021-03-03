A week ago, I wrote about how I felt like I was back in the 1990s because the ice storm had prevented our home from getting any TV stations or internet for a little more than 10 days.
Well, less than 24 hours after that column appeared, Spectrum finally got to our house and brought us back to life as we knew it before just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, when ice-laden branches and power and cable lines left our home in the dark for three days and without TV and the internet for another week.
However, not long after all services were restored, I realized that, with the exception of sports and the news, I was still living in the past when it comes to watching TV — which I have have watched more of since being cooped in the house by this pandemic than at any time since my days as a kid on the farm.
I seldom watch network TV programs. This is not a new thing. I never watched a single episode of “Dallas” and only caught glimpses of “Friends.” If I was home I would try to catch “Cheers” and “Coach,” but if I missed them, It didn’t really bother me.
Thus, when old TV series are shown on TV, most of the programs are new to my wife and me. That’s the way we like it. By watching the old programs on cable, we also avoid the commercials.
My wife and I get hooked on old TV crime dramas. Right now, we are trying to watch one or two old episodes of “Murdoch” a Canadian TV crime show set in Toronto at the turn of the 20th century. Earlier, we got hooked on “Heartland,” another Canadian series, but my wife tired of it and we stopped.
My favorite show from the past is “Monk,” but my wife has never gotten into that show because she doesn’t watch nearly as much TV as I do. “MacGyver” used to be my favorite TV show, but once it became available on cable and I could watch it any time I wanted, I got tired of it.
That may happen with “Monk,” but I have yet to tire of watching the same Monk over and over again. In fact, I regularly tell my wife that I am going to get my Monk fix and she knows not to disturb me.
I also like to watch old sitcoms like “Cheers” and “Family Ties,” but I’m not addicted to those. When I want to go back to the days of my youth, I will call up a really old episode of “Dragnet” or “George Burns and Gercie Allen” or “Perry Mason,” the only show my father ever watched without fail.
I also watch old game shows. In fact, I can do much better on the Jeopardy! episodes from 20 years ago than I can today’s shows. That’s because I paid more attention to what was happening in the world than I do now. Then again, the old Jeopardy! shows are much shorter than today’s because they don’t have commercials.
I don’t know any of the programs that are popular today. That’s because I prefer the programs from decades ago — even those in black and white. My granddaughter can’t believe I’d watch anything that is not in color. Neither can my children.
I recognize that I am in the final stage of my life. I accept that. In fact, maybe I watch so many old TV shows is because they make me feel young again.
