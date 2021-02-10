This Sunday is Valentine’s Day, the one holiday designed to celebrate romantic love. Just as we have for 45 years, my wife and I plan to go out to a nice restaurant this Valentine’s Day and spend a little more than usual on our meals.
The love of my life, who has often called me a tightwad while I consider myself thrifty, will not hear me utter one complaint about money, or more accurately the lack of it, on this one special day. We won’t exchange gifts because we have been married so long we pretty much have everything we need and a lot of what we don’t need.
I have never been good at celebrating Valentine’s Day. In fact, two youthful experiences with Valentine’s Day were not happy ones. One occurred in the fourth or fifth grade. In those days, we observed Valentine’s Day by exchanging greeting cards with our classmates. Small Valentine cards were sold in packages with each card containing such generic messages as “Be mine” or “Happy Valentine.”
Well, this was the year when I first showed an interest in the opposite sex. My interest was focused on a new girl in school who was assigned to the other fourth-grade (or was it fifth?) class. I had never said a single word to this girl, but I thought I might be in love with her because she was cute — as in really cute — and that was the only standard that mattered to me.
Rather than a generic Valentine that said nothing personal, I used my own money to buy her a large card that cost more than the entire package of small Valentines that I sent to the rest of my classmates. To make matters worse, I wrote a poem for her and included it with my card. Because my mother never tossed out anything her four children wrote, I still have a copy of that poem: “When I think of baseball, I think of Willie Mays; When I think of summer, I think of glorious days. When I think of English, I think of verbs and nouns; When I think of football, I think of the Cleveland Browns. But when I think of love, it’s you that I think of.”
The girl never responded to my poem, and it was another four years before I actually spoke to her. Ahh, the pain of unrequited love.
More than a decade later, I was in college and in the midst of my first serious relationship with a young co-ed at Morehead State University. Because we were both on tight budgets and really had to pinch pennies, we agreed not to buy anything for each other for Valentine’s Day.
Or I thought that was what we had agreed on, but when she gave me some forgettable gift on Valentine’s Day and I gave her nothing, she was enraged. My sisters told me I should have known better.
On this Valentine’s Day, my wife and I have an added reason to celebrate, and our focus will not be on romantic love, but on our love for a four-legged creature who joined our family on Valentine’s Day 2020. That’s when Colt, a black-and-white rat terrier, was adopted by us from the Boyd County Animal Shelter. A neutered 5-year-old male, Colt arrived at our house completely house-broken and within days — no, make that hours — he was a full-fledged member of our household. In fact, as I write this, my wife is substituting at Ashland Middle School where my granddaughter is a student. My daughter is working. That leaves me alone with Colt and the cat, who has never taken to me.
Soon after Colt joined our family, I wrote that he was the “perfect” pet for us. I still believe that. There is nothing that I would change about him.
In fact, because of the pandemic, there is one thing Colt has done that no other dog we have had has done. As long as our worship services are in the parking lot, Colt will be in the car with us. He so much loves to ride in the car, that he wants to go with us whenever we leave.
Colt was the best Valentine’s present my wife and I ever received, and we plan to do something special Sunday to celebrate his first anniversary with us while hoping for many more.
