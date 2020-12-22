When my children were young, I adopted a habit of writing them a story each Christmas. Since my children are now middle-aged and even my oldest grandchild is a college graduate and young adult living and working in Washington, D.C., it has been years since I’ve written a new tale for Christmas, which I confess is no great loss to literature.
But in a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic in which I have joined other senior citizens in spending the vast majority of my time confined to our homes, I have revived my former habit of writing a new story for this Christmas. Like most, but not all, of my former Yule stories, this one will again feature more of my mostly mediocre poetry.
That being said, here goes:
In this year of the mask, the child did ask,
“How can I see Santa, if he’s wearing a mask?”
And how can I sit on Santa’s lap,
And ask him for toys and a new Reds cap?’
The child’s Dad didn’t know just how to reply,
But he also knew he had to give it a try.
“My son, you’re old enough for me to reveal,
That Santa Claus is not at all real,
He’s a creation of fiction as you surely must know,
All that the North Pole is ice and snow.”
“Dad, I’ve known that for many years,
But I’ve kept a secret because of my fears,
That instead of toys I find things that I need,
Wrapped for me under the Christmas tree,
I know I could use new shoes and a shirt,
But a few things for fun wouldn’t hurt.”
Dad replied as he kissed his son and smiled.
“I feared the same thing when I was a child.
But your grandpa reminded me of the real Christmas story,
It’s a true tale of how God Himself came down from Glory.
To show us how to live and to pay the price,
By being the Perfect Sacrifice,
By dying on a cross for all of our sins.
Christmas is only where the story begins,
and it doesn’t end until He rises again.
For those who believe the true Christmas tale,
Will celebrate and never ever fail,
To remember that Jesus truly is the reason,
We really celebrate this joyous season.
