Since I was a toddler in the early 1950s, I have never had the slightest desire to play with dolls, even those that have been marketed to boys and even men as as G.I. Joe, He-Man, Batman and other superheroes.
Although I have been a Cincinnati Reds fanatic for more than 60 years, you won’t find a single bobblehead of a current or former Reds player in my household. While I have friends who have a collection of Reds bobbleheads, I have always considered them just fancy dolls that I didn’t want cluttering up my home. I don’t consider grown men who cherish their bobbleheads to be sissies or in any way less manly because they like them; I just don’t share their passion.
I have been to a number of Reds games over the years where I have been given the latest bobblehead when I arrived. I have never even opened one of the boxes to look at the bobblehead; instead I have given each one to my youngest son to sell at his booth at the flea market.
On at least one occasion, bobbleheads were given to our group of old men from Ashland who go together to a Reds game. None of the other men with me wanted their bobble-heads and my son was given four or five to sell at the flea market. He says they always sell quickly.
I credit my aversion to playing with dolls to my three older sisters. We are so close in age, that since my birthday in late August and until my oldest sister’s birthday in late October. we are 72,73, 74 and 75. That meant that for several years in the early 1950s, Mom had four kids under 5 living under the same roof. Considering that all four of us received rather serious injuries before reaching school age, Mom did a remarkable job keeping her brood together, something that I did not appreciate until years later.
When I first started to play with one of my sisters’ dolls, they were untied in informing me that “Boys don’t play with dolls.” The seeds of my prejudice against dolls were born then and if anything have grown even stronger over the years. When a childhood friend handed me a G.I. Joe to play with while I was at his house, I convinced him do something else without telling him that I didn’t play with dolls, but that’s what I thought.
When he was a toddler, my youngest son got hooked on He-Man by watching the cartoon on TV. My darling wife encouraged this addiction by buying him He-Man “action figures” that to me were just dolls similar to Barbie and Ken. While I never called his action figure a doll to his face, that’s what they were. Fortunately, my outgrew his He-Man addiction and we gave his “action figures” to my mother to try to sell at the flea market in my hometown of Washington Court House, Ohio. I never asked her how they sold.
Mom became a serious restorer of antique dolls in the more than 20 years she lived alone after Dad died. In fact, she would go to a doll show in Texas each year, and once sold a doll there for $18,000. When my daughter was a small child, Mom would buy her dolls that she thought would one day be valuable. Those dolls were kept in a locked cabinet in my daughter’s room.
When Grandma was visiting one day, my daughter asked her, “Grandma, would you buy me a doll I’m allowed to play with?”
