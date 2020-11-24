I have always considered the Ashland Christmas Parade to be the unofficial start of the Christmas holiday season in this community.
Sure, I know in recent years the Festival of Trees at the Paramount Arts Center, the start of the magnificent Winter Wonderland of Lights around Central Park, and a few other holiday events take place before the parade and Thanksgiving, but because it draws more people into downtown Ashland than any other single event, I think of the parade as the top holiday event in this community. To me, it doesn’t feel like Christmas until the parade rolls.
But the parade is just one of many events that have been canceled this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even those holiday events that will go on in 2020 will be smaller than what they have been in decades.
Of course, all of our lives have been impacted by the pandemic since March, including no Summer Motion, the most popular annual event in this community. For many years, the Ashland Elks Lodge has served free holiday meals to anyone who shows up on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. But the pandemic already has canceled that most generous gift to the community this Thanksgiving, and the same thing seems likely to occur Christmas Day.
On the days when much of our family was unable to make it home for Thanksgiving or Christmas, we have instead gone to the Elks Lodge to dine. While we could have eaten for free, I have always made a donation to cover the cost of the food we eat plus other meals. No one has to spend hours preparing a holiday feast, there is no clean-up afterwards and no leftovers to postpone any holiday diets.
For years, we have made it a point to attend the Christmas cantata at Unity Baptist Church but the pandemic has forced it to be nixed this year. In other years, my own choir at South Ashland United Methodist Church has been rehearsing for its Christmas cantata for months by this time, but not this year. Our choir has not rehearsed or sung together since March, and for some of us older members, we may never sing again. I’m not sure I am physically able to climb into our choir loft any longer, but if I can, I will. Even though I may not add much quality to the choir, I probably enjoy singing in the choir more than people like hearing me. I not only miss the singing but the fellowship with fellow choir members.
For parents and grandparents of toddlers, a trip to visit Santa Claus creates photos and memories for a lifetime. But Santa won’t be around this year because of COVID-19.
I would go on, but you get my point. COVID-19 is making this a holiday season unlike any other in my lifetime. My own family’s plans for Thanksgiving have been so reduced that only my wife and me, our two children who live in town and our youngest granddaughter will be here, and we will be eating a meal from a local deli.
While we would much rather have 15 or 20 sharing Thanksgiving with us, instead of five, no one in my immediate family has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and even those of us who are senior citizens are feeling great. That alone is more than enough reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving, but I can think of dozens. I don't like wearing the masks and am tired of spending so much time cooped up at home, but I am so blessed and know it.
But I learned long ago to always be flexible and to go with the flow. Be thankful for the blessings you have and pray for a rapid return to the "normal” we knew before COVID-19.
