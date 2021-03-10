The weather Monday was ideal for developing a serious case of spring fever. With my wife not working as a substitute teacher and me confined to the house like I am most days since losing my right to legally drive, we seized the all too rare opportunity to do something fun for the entire family.
That included our granddaughter, Brooklyn, our dog, Colt, and our youngest son’s dog, Addicus. Addicus does not live with us, but he and my son live just a little more than a mile from us.
There was no doubt where we were headed. It was to the favorite spot in Boyd County for both Colt and Addicus: The large, well-maintained dog park is located on county-owned property behind Boyd County Middle School near some ball fields (Confession: I still call BCMS is Summit Middle School, but then I also still call Ashland Middle School Verity Middle School).
By the way, I fully support the name changes approved years ago by the Boyd County and Ashland Independent school boards. In fact, I think the Ashland board should rename Ashland Paul Blazer High School to just Ashland High School.
But I digress. This is a column about the great dog park, not about the names of local schools. If you own a dog, particularly a dog weighing 15 pounds or more who spends much of his or her time confined to the house or small area, take the time to take the dogs you love to the dog park. You will be impressed, and I guarantee you that your animals will love it and want to return as often as possible.
There are two large areas for dogs at the park. One is for small dogs that I call "lap dogs" and the other is for smaller dogs. Both Colt and Addicus are too large for the area designated for small dogs, so I’ve only observed it from the other side of the fence, but it is no different than the area for larger dogs.
Addicus is still a pup — albeit a large one and still growing — while Colt is a short but stout 6-year-old rat terrier. Addicus outweighs Colt by at last 15 pounds.
Both dogs love going to the park. Addicus uses the space to run the length of the enclosed area over and over again. Colt begins each visit to the park by walking the entire fence line, He is not looking for a way to escape to freedom; he just seems to want to make sure the area is secure.
With the exception of one visit to the dog park, there have been other dogs visiting when we were there. I have an immediate bond with those at the park with their dogs because they are all people who love dogs as much as I do. I have met some great people through their pets, and that’s one of the other good things about the dog park.
There are bags at the park for visitors to pick up any messes their dogs have made while visiting the park, and I have never worried about stepping in something nasty while there with our dogs.
There is also a much smaller area for dogs on the 22nd Street side of Central Park in Ashland. While it might be adequate for small dogs, it is too small to satisfy my dogs.
I admit that when the dog park first opened in Boyd County, I did not rush out to visit it. But when I did, I mentally kicked myself for taking so long to visit this great asset.
The only problem we have had at the dog park is when the area was muddier than we expected it to be. That only meant that my granddaughter had to give Colt a bath and we humans had to clean off our shoes and change clothes. And both humans and dogs need a bath now and then.
Reach JOHN CANNON at johnboycannon@gmail,com.