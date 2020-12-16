This Saturday morning, my wife and I have tickets to be at Kroger Field to watch the Ashland Tomcats play for the state championship in their division for the first time in 30 years. We will be cheering for the same results as in 1990, when the Tomcats dominated the title game against Lincoln County, winning by a lopsided 35-13.
I don’t expect Saturday’s 11 a.m. game on the University of Kentucky’s home field to be so one-sided. I’m just hoping for the same result. A state title would be the perfect ending to a frustrating 2020 dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Win or lose Saturday, the game will cap an extremely successful year in sports for the Tomcats. Remember, Ashland Blazer’s boys basketball team went 33-0 only to see its most successful season ever suddenly end when the pandemic canceled the Sweet Sixteen state tournament.
My wife attended most of those games, including the 16th Region championship game, in which they shot like the best 3-point shooting team in the country, including college teams. Still, a few people thought the Tomcats were not the best high school team in Kentucky because of their lack of size and the somewhat weak schedule. The cancellation of the state tournament denied the 2019-20 Tomcats the chance to prove the critics wrong, but with many players returning for another year, they have a good chance of proving they are one of the best high school teams ever in 2021.
I grew up in Ohio and never attended any games played by the Tomcats until my oldest son, a 1985 graduate of Ashland Blazer, was a member of the marching band throughout high school. During his time at Blazer, I never missed a home Tomcat football game, although as a band parent I worked in the concession stand and only saw bits and pieces of the games. Still, it was enough to make me a fan.
By 1990, my oldest son was in the Army and had not attended a Tomcat game since high school. However, he was able to attend the 1990 championship game in Louisville and we cheered wildly as we watched Tomcat players led by Juan Thomas and Chris Hutt dominate. That team was coached by Vic Marsh, a great coach who my youngest son calls the best teacher he ever had.
For many of today’s fans, stories about the 1990 team must sound like ancient history. After all, none of today’s players were even born then. But to old-timers like me, it doesn’t seem all that long ago, and I could enjoy the games in 1990 more than I could when my son was at Blazer. After all, by then I no longer had concession stand duty.
For many of us, this year has been full of disappointments, and we are looking for a far better 2021. But if the Tomcats go undefeated in both boys basketball and football, 2020 will be a year to remember despite the cancellation of entire seasons in some sports because of this ongoing pandemic.
Reach JOHN CANNON at johnboycannon@gmail.com.