Allan W. Eckert (1931-2011), the Jesse Stuart Foundation’s best-selling author, was an historian, naturalist, novelist, poet and playwright. The author of more than 40 books, he was nominated on eight occasions for the Pulitzer Prize in literature.
In addition to his books, he published more than 150 articles, essays and short stories, as well as poetry, a major outdoor drama and screenplays for several movies. Most noted for his historical and natural history books, Eckert’s works have been translated into 13 foreign languages. A noted American naturalist, Eckert wrote about wide-ranging natural history subjects.
One of Eckert’s most popular books is “The Last Great Auk,” a novel about a community of a now-extinct species of bird. The protagonist of this novel is heroic, majestic, a born leader, a devoted husband and proud father. He is destined to be long remembered by whoever reads about his life. He is a great auk.
The great auks were the only flightless species of North Atlantic bird. Their tiny wings were not capable of raising their large bodies into the air. Yet these ridiculous flipper-like appendages — pumping in perfect harmony with the vast splayed feet with their tough rubbery webbing — could propel the birds on or beneath the billowing ocean surface faster than six strong men could row a boat. When standing upright, the great auks resembled penguins.
These noble birds have been extinct for more than 175 years, but they live again in this amazing novel that follows them and their last leader from their North Atlantic summer mating grounds on Eldey Island south to the Carolinas. On the island and along the 3,000-mile migration route lurk many perils — storms, killer whales, fishhooks, scientists and the “terrible swishthump,” the sound that marks the onslaught of profiteering hunters with their murderous clubs.
Before the story is finished, readers witness the growth of the young great auk from the dramatic moment of hatching, into his adventures as a timorous fledgling, until the time when he himself becomes the monarch of his dwindling flock. As the seven remaining birds begin their journey to Eldey Island, the reader fears the inevitable, that these great auks are the last, that there will be no more. This novel is a wonderful example of Allan Eckert’s ability to writer powerful stories with unforgettable characters.
DR. JAMES GIFFORD, Ph.D., is the CEO and Senior Editor at the Jesse Stuart Foundation.