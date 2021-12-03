In 2019, the Jesse Stuart Foundation published “True Christmas Stories From the Heart of Appalachia,” a book that captures the spirit of Christmas in 43 stories by 39 authors. Thirty-five of the stories are from Kentucky and the others are from neighboring states.
These stories are from the geographical heart of Appalachia, but, more importantly, they are from the emotional heart of the region. Many share the joy and excitement that Christmas brings to little boys and girls who hope to receive a special gift they have selected from their Christmas wish book (a mail order catalog). Some of the stories go beyond the excitement of receiving gifts and express the never-forgotten satisfaction of giving to family, friends, and strangers.
“It is better to give than to receive” is an old adage that finds powerful expression in several of these stories.
This book was sponsored by JSF Board Member Ronald Cartee and his wife Diane and dedicated to their great-niece, Rhonda Nunley, a Greenup County educator who died of cancer on Dec. 3, 2013.
The stories are presented chronologically, beginning with Thomas D. Clark’s “Christmas in the Country Store,” set in 1900 and progressing through more than a century of Appalachian Christmas stories to several set in 2019. A few of these stories are written by some of Kentucky’s finest writers — Jesse Stuart, Billy C. Clark, Thomas D. Clark, Cratis Williams and Edwina Pendarvis — but many excellent new authors are represented, too.
Some authors from northeastern Kentucky include the following (and where they’re from):
• Boyd County: Loretta Payne, Brenda Evans, James M. Gifford, Eleanor Kersey, Mark Maynard, Christina St. Clair and Ernie Tucker.
• Greenup County: Julie Baker, Judith Kidwell, Lew and Barbara Nicholls, and G. Sam Piatt.
• Rowan County: Cathy Corbin, Peggy Gilley and Keith Kappes.
• Johnson County: Clyde Pack and Julianne Williams Perry.
• Floyd County: Don Osborne.
To see a complete list of authors and stories, visit jsfbooks.com.
This oversized, softcover book is full color throughout its 216 pages. The retail price is $25, plus $4 shipping. Kentucky residents, please add 6% ($1.50) for sales tax.
This book would be a great Christmas gift for any adult. Uncle George doesn’t need another tie and Aunt Ginny doesn’t need a ham or want a fruitcake, but they would love to receive a copy of “True Christmas Stories From the Heart of Appalachia.”
These stories will attach themselves to the heart of your family and friends, and you don’t have to worry about the wrong size or the wrong color.
The book can be purchased at the JSF at 4440 13th Street, Ashland, KY 41102, by ordering from the JSF website (www.jsfbooks.com), by emailing sales@jsfbooks.com, or by calling (606) 326-1667.
DR. JAMES M. GIFFORD is CEO and Senior Editor of the Jesse Stuart Foundation.