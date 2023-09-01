“A perfect woman, nobly planned . . .”
—William Wordsworth
Dear Readers: Recently, I presented three articles on Jesse Stuart and, beginning today, I will present three articles on Stuart’s wife, Naomi Deane Stuart.
Jesse Stuart and Naomi Deane Norris met as Greenup High School students in the mid-1920s. When Deane saw Jesse, a “timid-looking new boy from the country,” she was unimpressed with his patched sweaters and rough accent. There was no hint whatsoever of their future romance. Despite their vast differences, though, they found themselves seriously dating within a decade.
Jesse was a farmer’s son, a prolific poet, a hunter, and a shepherd. The people of Greenup regarded him distantly and with great distrust: his ideas were too radical and his aspirations too great. When Deane’s parents, Myrtle and Emmet Norris, saw the “pouting poet of W-Hollow” approach their doorstep wearing muddy boots, holding a bouquet of wildflowers, and packing two pistols in his back pocket, they must have worried about their oldest daughter’s romantic choice.
In 1920, Emmet and Myrtle had moved from Hopewell — where they had lived since Deane was born in 1908 — to the city of Greenup. Emmet wanted his six children to receive a better education than they would have experienced in the country schools back home, so he moved to town to become an engineer for the C&O Railway.
Later, because he was blind in one eye, he worked as a shipping clerk at the Greenup Milling Company. He and Myrtle shared an inheritance of hard work and conservatism with Deane. For years, she gave them no cause for concern, graduating in 1928 as salutatorian of her high school class and becoming an outstanding second-grade teacher. During summers, she supplemented her education with classes at nearby Morehead Normal College.
There, her biggest adventures ranged from socializing over pimento cheese sandwiches at Battson’s Drug Store to listening to big band music in the basement of Fields Hall with her best friend and roommate, Selma McClain Allen. Deane always remembered these summers as among the best times of her life, but she longed to experience more. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 1938—a year before marrying Jesse and getting her wish for a more exciting life.
Deane, a caring, empathetic teacher, was deeply involved in the community. In the years Jesse was away at college, she spent most of her time taking part in social clubs and working on lesson plans. She considered herself “usually quite serious” but could be lighthearted, especially with her second-graders. She confessed to Jesse, “You know sometimes the teacher even enjoys a little game of jacks or a ‘turn’ at rope jumping.” On the whole, she loved her job. Whenever her principal, Mr. Nickel, asked her to do anything, she immediately agreed—whether it was following convoluted school protocol or training fourteen seven-year-olds to do a May Pole dance in less than three days. Deane enjoyed pleasing him and respected his direction.
It posed a problem then when Mr. Nickel forbade Jesse Stuart to set foot on his school’s property. The men intensely disliked each other. They differed on educational policies and clashed whenever they spoke. When Jesse returned from studying in Nashville in the early 1930s, he took various positions with Greenup schools, trying his hand at principal, superintendent, and teacher.
From 1931 until 1936, he was informally engaged to Elizabeth Hale, a Nashville teacher and Grand Ole Opry star. Nevertheless, he courted Deane when he was in town. She felt that her friendship with Jesse and her popularity in “Mr. Nickel’s school system” were equally important, so she had a major decision to make: would she allow Jesse to walk her to school? She ultimately defied her principal, and Jesse could often be seen covertly walking arm-in-arm with her around the school property.
While Jesse was informally engaged to Elizabeth, his dates with Deane remained platonic, but some were undeniably tinged with romance. When he published his first book, “Man with a Bull-Tongue Plow,” in 1934, he and his “best friend” Naomi Deane Norris read the sonnets together, with soft music playing in the background. Although the book was dedicated to his fiancée, several sonnets were about the “beautiful and queenly” Jean Torris. After Elizabeth ended their engagement, Jesse and Deane grew closer. Deane’s diary was a catalogue of what Jesse had done or said recently. Other young men cropped up from time to time as dance or lab partners, but they were sandwiched between Jesse’s news and never earned a second thought from Naomi Deane Norris.
From June 1937 to July 1938, Jesse lived in Scotland and toured the rest of Europe on a Guggenheim fellowship. He sent Deane scarves, candy, and Dutch tulips, and she sent him cigars. They also exchanged letters and clippings about his publications. His schedule was crammed with visits, travels, and dates with beautiful girls whose pictures he sent to just about everyone but Deane; her evenings and weekends were busy with dances and trips to Cincinnati. Her days were still all about her students, whose daily dramas she detailed for Jesse, along with those of their own friends.
Both Jesse and Deane were leading full and complex lives. When people teased her about not having any dates or when she overheard criticism of Jesse’s books, though, Deane would get “a bad case of the blues.”
JAMES M. GIFFORD, PH.D., is CEO and Senior Editor of the Jesse Stuart Foundation.