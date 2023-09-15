“A perfect woman, nobly planned . . .”
—William Wordsworth
Dear Readers: The following is the second of three articles about Jesse Stuart’s wife Naomi Deane Stuart.
Although they frequently expressed their affection for each other, Deane was afraid that her letters were “very uninteresting” compared to exotic surroundings such as Paris or Prague.
She suffered frequent bouts of worry and self-doubt and constantly apologized for not being articulate or literate enough. In her appraisal of Jesse’s new autobiography, Beyond Dark Hills, she concluded by saying, “Maybe I haven’t said what you would like me to say. Maybe I cannot say what I would like to say.”
Despite her concerns, Jesse enjoyed their correspondence and sent her to visit his parents’ farm in the spring, when the hills would be in bloom. She agreed and thanked him for making nature seem relevant to her.
When Jesse returned from Europe, Deane was among a large delegation of friends that met him at the train station. That same evening, at the home of Oscar and Ann Sammons, they drank wine, played records, and caught up on the news. Thus began a year of regular dating. Deane’s diary reports that she had “a very, very nice time” going places with Jesse, sharing coffee and conversation, enjoying cokes and hamburgers, visiting friends, and attending parties. Jesse “suddenly . . . realized that Naomi D. Norris was beautiful,” and they married fifteen months later. Although they had planned to marry in spring 1940, Jesse impulsively proposed on October 12, 1939, and they bought a marriage license that evening. Not wanting to “tempt fate” by marrying the next day, Friday the thirteenth, they waited until the early morning of Saturday, October 14, 1939, to take their license to the Reverend Frank Richardson. After the ceremony, the newlyweds returned to their separate homes and kept their union a secret for a month before Deane told her parents.
They could not announce their marriage immediately for several reasons. Deane was leery of drawing attention away from her sister Nancy, who had her own large wedding planned for the next day, October 15. Money was another issue. Jesse had to sell a poem just to purchase the marriage license.
They also needed Deane’s teaching salary, and married women were not permitted to teach in those days. (Eventually, Deane did quit on her own but said it was because Jesse did not “get along well when [she was] out of the home.”) When E. P. Dutton accepted Jesse’s first novel, “Trees of Heaven,” for publication a month later, the couple finally announced their union and honeymooned in New York on an advanced payment against royalty earnings.
That winter, they lived with the Norrises and later boarded in Fullerton for three months. On Deane’s 32nd birthday, April 16, they took a picnic lunch out to W-Hollow. When they sat down to eat, she suggested making a home there by restoring an old barn, one of Jesse’s childhood homes. While Jesse was elated, he was hesitant to set up his official marriage bedroom in the same room where his younger brother had died of pneumonia. It was Deane who convinced him, saying, “Jesse, we’ll make this a happy place.” He knew she was right.
He had prepared himself “to go out [of the hollow] for her sake, if that was what she wanted,” but his heart’s desire lay in the soil that had always nourished him. So did Deane’s. They set about making a happy home.
By fall, they had transformed the old barn into a four-room house with low ceilings and wrought-iron fixtures. Jesse told Deane to fix up the house however she liked. He noted that he would be “second when it comes to the house” but “out on the farm,” he would be first. “I know how to handle land,” he told her confidently. “I’ll run the farm, and you run the house.”
As far as décor, he had only three requests: white woodwork, wallpaper (as opposed to painted walls), and white ruffled curtains. Deane furnished her home expertly, melding local and exotic themes. As the years passed, they acquired souvenirs from forty-eight countries, while the walls were adorned with the old-fashioned hooked rugs Deane made. Pictures, awards, and Jesse’s books were scattered everywhere. The atmosphere was rustic and peaceful. Journalist Shirley Williams later described the home as a “tasteful and pleasant place” with the “gleam of old wood and brass.”
Jesse needed Deane, however, for more than interior design. She was his best critic and editor, suggesting titles, typing manuscripts, and correcting his poor spelling. “She goes over everything I write,” he said, “. . . every poem, story, and manuscript.” It was often her input that elevated Jesse’s writing to a publishable caliber.
In the early years of their marriage, Jesse was trying to write a novelette to boost their slim finances. After showing Deane a draft just before midnight one New Year’s Eve, she read it and declared, “This is not a novelette. It’s a book.” The book became “Taps For Private Tussie,” a best seller, which Deane edited, before and after it was typed, and checked the galley proofs. It became a Book of the Month Club selection.
She was thoroughly devoted to his work. Jesse once composed her a love poem during a walk, and she willingly turned around and offered up her back as a writing table. Jesse thoughtfully dedicated such poems to her. She also had the challenging task of handling the throngs of uninvited and unexpected fans that came to W-Hollow, although she insisted that “[o]nly the finest and the greatest [people] have come to see us.”
For Jesse to have been the host of such impromptu gatherings would have been a disaster. With Deane at the helm, things ran smoothly. While Jesse appreciated her help tremendously, he occasionally teased her about her proper ways. In a letter to their friends the Voierses, he drew a sketch titled “Poppie Gus telling the joke about Mr. Grummond’s being at the undertakers.”
Surrounding Gus Voiers were his wife (“trying to control [him] regarding such jokes”), “Old Stuart roaring with laughter,” and Deane, labeled in Jesse’s nearly illegible hand as “prim and precise wanting to laugh but won’t turn loose.”
