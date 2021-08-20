This book will not make you a better carpenter, plumber or rock mason. It is not going to take you step-by-step through the process of laying logs or framing or teach you constructions skills. There are lots of books available on those subjects, and many of them are listed in the appendix of this book.
The purpose of this book is to help you realize your dream of a cabin in the woods and to help you plan it. Planning a cabin is as much fun as building it. Since it is your dream cabin, you should do as much of the construction as you can. This book will give you many cabin-type design options to consider, from the simple Adirondack shelter to the multi-bedroom modern cabin. It will discuss finding land, picking a site, outfitting the cabin, and it will provide tips to make cabin living fun. The backcountry cabin need not be expensive, and this book will show you how to cut costs.
This book stresses simplicity. It is geared toward building a cabin in a remote area where public utilities are not an option nor are they wanted. There is a special pride in owning a totally self-sufficient cabin with no water pipes to freeze and no electrical lines to go out in storms. This book teaches a simple way of life that is cozy and peaceful and a lot less expensive. In addition, in the event of a man-made or natural crisis, for a short period or a long haul, the self-sufficient cabin will be worth its weight in gold. Your cabin will be fully stocked and ready to live in, except for perishables. On weekend and holidays, all you have to do is show up with milk, bread and ice, and begin having fun living in the woods. Your cabin will become your favorite place to get away from it all.
Everyone who wants a cabin in the woods should strive to realize that dream. It is obtainable for most, even people of modest means. This book will encourage you not to wait too long. Live your dream while you can. You won’t be sorry.
This book contains photos, blueprints and diagrams, and covers the steps to constructing the cabin you’ve always wanted such as: selecting a site; gathering construction materials; deciding on a design that is right for you; managing your property; building add-ons such as shooting ranges, an outhouse, or an outside fire ring; installing cabin security; and more.
For generations, nature lovers, writers and sportsmen have found an escape from their day-to-day world by living closer to nature. In this book, J. Wayne Fears, author of more than 6200 articles for major outdoor magazines, offers a complete guide to building without the hassle of a construction crew or outrageous costs.
DR. JAMES M. GIFFORD, CEO & Senior Editor of the Jesse Stuart Foundation, wrote this article to encourage Americans to respect books and embrace reading. “Literacy and freedom walk hand-in-hand in a democratic society,” he recently wrote. “When we become less literate, we become less free.”