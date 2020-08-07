The Big Sandy Valley, a geographical corridor approximately 120 miles in length, stretches from Pikeville to Catlettsburg along the Kentucky-West Virginia border. The valley is a function of the Levisa Fork and Tug Fork rivers that flow through southwestern Kentucky.
The two rivers are approximately 25 miles apart and flow north in parallel fashion until they converge at Louisa and flow into the Ohio River near Catlettsburg. The Big Sandy Valley is almost 5,000 square miles of mountainous land that includes the counties (going from north to south) of Boyd, Lawrence, Johnson, Floyd, Martin, and Pike counties, along with the southeastern sections of Magoffin, Knott and Letcher counties.
The Big Sandy Valley — sometimes called Kentucky’s last frontier — was shaped by a series of historical events. Settlement in the 17th and 18th centuries was difficult because of Indian hostilities and the formidable geography of the region. In the 19th century, the small population was divided by the conflict of the American Civil War. After the Civil War, the region was joined to the outside world by steamboats that plied the rivers from the 1830s to the beginning of World War I.
Early in the 20th century, the colorful steamboat era came to an end as railroads pressed south into the valley, running parallel to the rivers, and facilitating the extraction of the region’s valuable timber and coal. The repeated boom and bust cycle of eastern Kentucky’s coal industry is reflected in out-migration literature and music. Regional spokesmen like Harry Caudill decried the “brain drain” of the region as many young people left their Appalachian homes for secure employment in the auto industries and school systems of Northern states. Running a parallel course to this out-migration was the initiation of federal legislation that created a welfare society among many of the region’s poor and unemployed.
From the beginnings of Appalachian history until the present, outsiders have defined Appalachian people and Appalachian ways in negative terms. As early as the 1720s and 1730s, William Byrd’s travel writings about the southern mountains defined a “back country” where lazy people lived a primitive lifestyle. By the twentieth century, these negative impressions were reinforced by cartoons like Lil’ Abner and Snuffy Smith and later by television shows, ad nauseum, including “The Dukes of Hazard” and “The Beverly Hillbillies,” which combined with print journalism, showed mountaineers as childish backward people, more comic than threatening, people living in a land that became a missionary field for America’s churches.
In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson launched the federal government’s war on poverty from Tommy Fletcher’s front porch, near Inez, in Martin County, Kentucky. That iconic image of the President and his wife talking with people who were obviously very poor played to the mainstream image of the Big Sandy Valley. That image has been reinforced by “documentaries” and fictional presentations like A&E’s popular mini-series on the Hatfields and McCoys. Today, we live in a world of cultural awareness and sensitivity to other people’s unique differences. And yet that cultural sensitivity never seems to extend to the people of Appalachia, who remain the punchline of an American joke.
For more than two centuries, politicians, novelists, journalists and scholars have “discovered” and written about Appalachia with the same analytical success enjoyed by the three blind men who went to see the elephant. For example, in 1899, William Goodell Frost defined the people of Appalachia as “our contemporary ancestors;” seven decades later, minister Jack E. Weller defined Appalachians as “yesterday’s people.” However, the cruelest assessment was rendered by the great English historian, Arnold Toynbee, who compared the people of Appalachia to the “barbarians of the Old World” and observed that we were a people “who had acquired civilization and then lost it.” One of the truths of life is that often, even when we know something is wrong, we still don’t know what is right.
That’s the purpose of “Hidden Heroes of the Big Sandy Valley” which includes biographical profiles of Mary Schrader Hager, Jenny Wiley, Daniel Williams, Colonel George Gallup, John C. C. Mayo, Effie Waller Smith, Jean Bell Thomas, Martin Himler, Fred Vinson, Russell Williamson, Loretta Preston Spears, Cratis Williams, Leonard Roberts, Vera Mae Slone, Don Osborne and his siblings, Eula Hall, Billy C. Clark, Chad Perry, George Wolfford, Donnis Butcher, Ira Potter, and Sam McKinney. The book concludes with an essay on “Folk Medicine of the Big Sandy Valley” by well-now local historian Ernest Martin “Ernie” Tucker. The people who are profiled in this book are true representatives of millions of people who have populated the Big Sandy Valley for more than two hundred years. I invite you to read their stories and discover the reality of a great regional people.
“Hidden Heroes of the Big Sandy Valley” was published by the Jesse Stuart Foundation in 2015 and can be obtained by calling (606) 326-1667 or visiting our website at jsfbooks.com.
DR. JAMES GIFFORD, Ph.D., is the CEO and Senior Editor at the Jesse Stuart Foundation.