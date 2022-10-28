After five years of intense research and thoughtful writing, Jesse Stuart Foundation Board Member Edwina Pendarvis has published “Another World: Ballet Lessons from Appalachia.”
This boundary-crossing book views ballet through the eyes of twenty-four Appalachian women — most from the Tri-State area — who began their ballet lessons in childhood.
Ballet is not a dance form people generally associate with Appalachia, but it is central to the lives of many who live in eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
As autumn turns to winter, children and adults in Ashland, Catlettsburg, Flatwoods, Greenup, Russell, Wurtland, Worthington, and across the river in Ironton get ready for a performance of “The Nutcracker” as part of how they celebrate the season.
Five women from this area participated in Dr. Pendarvis’ interviews: Lynn Cohen, Christina St. Clair, Yvonne DeKay and Mitzi Sinnott (mother and daughter), and Caroline Wilson.
Their experiences explain the appeal of ballet in terms of its beauty; the challenge of mastering the physical and intellectual skills required; and the confidence, self-discipline, and friendships formed in ballet classes and recitals.
This book will interest parents whose children are interested in dance lessons or already take them; dance teachers; adult ballet students; and other readers interested in the social, psychological, and educational factors that affect the development of talent in our corner of the world.
In short, it is an engaging story, not only about ballet, but about life in the hills and hollows of central Appalachia.
The author, Edwina Pendarvis, was born in Floyd County, Kentucky. She has lived much of her life in eastern Kentucky and West Virginia.
A nationally recognized authority on gifted education and talent development, she currently lives in Huntington, West Virginia, not far from Marshall University where she taught and conducted research for thirty years and is currently professor emeritus in education. “Another World: Ballet Lessons from Appalachia” combines academic expertise with a first-hand perspective on Appalachian culture.
This 351-page softback contains scores of black and white photographs and retails for $25.00. It is available at the JSF Bookstore at 4440 13th Street in Ashland and can be purchased by telephone at (606) 326-1667 or on the website jsfbooks.com.
DR. JAMES GIFFORD is CEO and Senior Editor of the Jesse Stuart Foundation.