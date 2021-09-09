Washington politicians have a unique way of naming legislation after the very thing it undermines. Take, for example, the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The landmark legislation passed after the 2008 financial crisis impacted nearly every part of the nation's financial services industry.
While the legislation undeniably reformed Wall Street, it has done plenty to harm consumers, not protect them. From over-regulating our community banks to micromanaging every swipe of your debit card, Dodd-Frank did more to limit consumers’ choices and harm their pocketbooks than it did to protect them.
Despite some of the clear drawbacks of Dodd-Frank, some lawmakers wish to expand on its failed policies. One of the well-intended mistakes of Dodd-Frank was the inclusion in the eleventh hour of the Durbin Amendment. Since 2010, the Durbin Amendment has set price controls on interchange fees for debit cards. Interchange fees are charged to merchants by banks to cover the risk associated with using a card. Now legislators are attempting to extend this failed policy to credit cards.
Price controls on interchange fees for debit cards meant fewer benefits for you. Just a few years after the law’s passage, the number of banks offering free checking accounts had been cut in half. Instead of protecting customers, the Durbin Amendment’s rules for debit cards made it more difficult for young people and low-income workers to build a financial safety net. A University of Pennsylvania study estimated consumers lose $3 billion annually because of this policy.
The Amendment’s supporters hoped the price controls would lead to lower prices for consumers, but a 2015 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond found that more than three-quarters of merchants did not change their prices after the law. Worse still, more than 20% actually raised their prices. In turn, banks have had to increase the costs of their services to cover lost revenue. To do so, banks are fixing higher overdraft fees, increasing minimum balances, reducing access to free checking, eliminating debit card rewards and charging higher maintenance fees. Once again, government regulation aimed at protecting consumers has hurt them.
Nevertheless, some legislators still want to expand these price controls to credit cards. Ironically, this proposal flies directly in the face of the words of Senator Durbin himself during the 2010 debate. Senator Durbin acknowledged “(interchange fees are) understandable because the credit card company is creating this means of payment. It is also running the risk of default and collection, where someone does not pay off their credit card. So, the fee is understandable because there is risk associated with it.” While Senator Durbin’s Amendment may have been misguided, he took the right position on price controls for credit cards.
Families that signed up for credit cards with the hope of expansive cash back and reward programs will likely be disappointed to see those benefits downgraded or removed. The cost of obtaining a credit card would also likely increase, and your hopes of travel points or rewards at the gas pump would diminish. Researchers estimate that consumers could lose between $40 and $50 billion in rewards from a price cap on credit card interchange fees. Say goodbye to your travel points, deals at the grocery store, free tanks of gas, or restaurant cash back.
However, the direct benefits and rewards lost for consumers may not be the most concerning result. Our community banks, already over-regulated under the current “one size fits all” approach, could lose up to $10 billion because of the price controls. Community banks, often locally owned, are vital to providing local business owners with loans and are often more personal and adaptive in their approach to providing financial services in their area. Throughout Kentucky, community banks work closely with citizens to provided more unique services often not available through large banks.
Rather than doubling down on a policy that has not helped consumers, lawmakers could make consumers far better off by removing barriers to financial freedom rather than erecting new ones. An overburdensome, one size fits all, price control would again lead to fewer choices and benefits, not protection.
JARED CRAWFORD is Media and Operations Manager for Pegasus Institute.