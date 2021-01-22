Jan. 23 cartoon
Norma James Ritter, 88, of Flatwoods, Ky., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Ritter was born September 19, 1932, in Carter County, Ky., to the late Irdle and Bethel Forrest James. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her loving …
- Son shoots father in Boyd
- Natural wonder in Greenup: Local business owner captures eagles with camera
- 'Cleer' the way for Queen: Greenup County grad integral part of Coastal Carolina program
- Kroger, Kentucky partner on vaccine rollout
- Jeopardy!’s area connections: Ashland’s Woolery, Waverly’s Hopkins had roles in game-show plot
- New structure could lead to 150 jobs
- Retail Strategies contract ‘step forward’
- Area voters react to Biden’s inauguration
- The game of learning
- Sammons makes pitch: New Fairview skipper will center program around community, family
