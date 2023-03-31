Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Periods of rain. High 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.