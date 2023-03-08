I am responding to two editorials that recently appeared in your paper titled respectively "Drag shows no threat to children" and "An anti-life measure."
You were opining that Senate Bill 116 was promoting "nonsense" by seeking to prevent children from being exposed to transvestite floor shows and that House Bill 470 denies "life giving" care by illegalizing hormonal castration and surgical mutilation of children who believe they are "transgender."
Speaking as a retired psychiatrist, I assert your opinion is not only wrong but also dangerous. Transgenderism is still considered a paraphilia, that is a medically diagnosable sexual deviancy, by the American Psychiatric Association (surprising considering that the APA as a group is ultra left wing). Any attempt to normalize a sexual deviancy to a child is bound to result in harm.
Additionally, these floor shows are often hypersexual in nature, and I can't see the point in deliberately exposing young people to obscenity.
As far as illegalizing the medical community from hormonally castrating and sexually mutilating children prior to majority age, it is hard for me to come to grips with the fact that we as a culture have to debate this issue.
No, it does not promote suicide to deny this perverse treatment to children, and, no, this bill is not anti-life in nature. No, it does not deny medical care to these children who are confused about their gender.
Eighty percent of these children eventually grow out of their sexual confusion if given support and counseling. On the other hand, once your genitals have been mutilated, there's no going back from that one. Hormonal castration is not always reversible, and there have been a number of studies that indicate that long-term hormonal treatment causes certain serious adverse medical effects.
Lana White
Former Diplomate American Psychiatric Association