Headline was incorrect on previous letter
I appreciate The Daily Independent printing my letters to the editor; although some are totally rejected, and some are edited. But that is their prerogative.
The editorial board of TDI chooses the caption for my submissions. The caption for my letter printed in the June 10, Friday, edition was incorrect. Obviously, I should have been clearer. I wrote about a commencement speaker at an Ohio high school graduation, and I did agree with his remarks advising young people to choose a mate of the opposite sex. The editorial board captioned my letter as "disagreeing" with the speaker. No, I disagreed with the jaw-dropping attendee at the ceremony, and I disagreed that the speaker's remarks were labeled "hateful."
Glenda Wellman Conn
In the Friday, June 6 edition of the Ashland Daily Independent we read, "Congress must find courage" and goes on to read 'America is crying for change'.regarding inflation, bear market recession?, pain at the pump, abortion, gun violence, and the insurrection at the Capital, etc. Americans are asking the question: What happened to America?
Forty years ago Americans were silent as prayer was removed from public schools, and the Ten Commandments were taken down; but Americans were silent. We had the mind set that things would get better. But, they got worse. We ignored the warning signs and were not prepared. We determined our own destiny. The saddest verse in the Bible is found in 2 Chronicles 36:16 that reads "There was no remedy!" In critical times in Soloman's life, he paused to pray. And, the divine response is found in 2 Chronicles 7:1-3 which reads " the Lord is good for His mercy endureth forever."
America today is at a pivotal point in history and neither Democrats nor Republicans have the answer. Only God's grace will pull us through. Christianity is the only religion that boasts of a risen Savior who works miracles even today.
In my view, placing our faith in Him would be a wise choice along with much prayer.
But, it all depends on us. Even so, Maranatha!
Kathleen Chamis