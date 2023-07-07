I’m responding to a letter that appeared in the paper recently. The LGBTQ+ individuals said they didn’t feel welcomed into many churches they attended because the church wanted them to change.
The Bible says “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23)
We all need to change or repent because we are all born sinners, and we’re to be born again by the spirit of God.
If you want to know what God says about LGBTQ+ lifestyle, look in Romans 1. It includes such words as ungodliness, unrighteousness, hearts were darkened, fools, uncleanliness, lust, dishonor their bodies, sexual immorality and who exchanged the truth of God for a lie.
The practice to transgender innocent children is another lie from Satan to destroy the home. God made children into the sex they are (Genesis 1:27-28) so the Earth would be filled with His creation. Children with their imaginations could be a dog, cat, lion, Superman and anything else that comes to their minds. To change a child from the sex God made him or her would be saying God made a mistake. Are you wiser than God?
None of this means much unless there is a fear of God and a belief that His word has no errors. Or trust in man with his fallen nature.
Your choice.
Gordon Burgess
Ashland