Yes, it is still 2020. But now it’s December, so we are in the final stretch, however, and the pandemic will continue for some time into 2021. But what have we learned from all of the tumultuous events of the past year?
The national elections have divided our country more than ever — and the fact is, regardless of who won, it won’t change a thing for us here. But we beat up our very own friends and neighbors over it. The local elections here were much more poignant to make a difference locally to change the cronyism of city hall and we did some fighting here too. Sadly, the changes didn’t happen like some hoped for, though badly needed still. We shall see who can extend the reach of the people and the proverbial olive branch to assuage the tensions of a divided city.
Then there is the elephant in the room — COVID-19, the imported invisible killer spreading across the nation and world, causing a global pandemic unlike we have ever seen in our lifetime. Now, 10 months later, we all are losing the battle to beat the virus using common sense and precautions.
It is real. But we can’t be bothered to change our freedoms and self-indulgent lifestyles. It is tough, that is certain. To distance and become anti-social beings in a world once full of love and contact. The vaccine is coming — some still don’t believe the hype and others don’t trust big pharma. 2021 will be a new year indeed.
Last week there were 20 obituaries in one edition of TDI! Only one stated it had to do with the virus. That’s not my point. Their birthdates were from the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s, mostly. Those were indeed, lives well-lived and reading some of the stories were fascinating. Sadly I have personally known of 10 funerals this year (attended only five), with my own mother passing away in April to kick off the pandemic quarantine; and we have not had a memorial to date. I guess my point is, what will you do with your time here on God’s earth to make it better for the future of our children? Reflect on that. Merry Christmas.
Vincenzo Fressola
Russell
Right is right, Left is wrong
I was a Democrat for 56 years and voted in nearly all of the elections in those years. I mostly voted Democrat, but I would vote Republican if I thought that candidate was a better choice.
Before the election in 2016, I changed party affiliation to Republican. The Democrat Party had changed in those 56 years, believing in abortion, same-sex marriage, etc. As a Christian, I certainly don’t agree. The Bible states that God is against that. If the Bible states that, then it is so.
I did not want to be affiliated with the Democrat Party any longer because they believe with the abominations against our Creator. I don’t know how a Christian who does not agree with abortion and same-sex marriage can remain loyal to the Democrat Party. To me, if you vote for a party that believes in the evil actions, you are as guilty as the people who enact the law that permits it.
I had enough of the Obama administration for the eight years he served. In my opinion, he’s one of the worst presidents this country has ever had. His beliefs and actions were surely not the best for us. His hatred for the USA was evident by his actions. I think the extreme left wing started then, and a Hillary Clinton victory would have continued the Obama administration and gotten worse. I was against that happening.
I voted for Trump not knowing what the results of the Trump administration would be.
I don’t like some things he said or did — not the presidential type, bragging and the way he conducted himself. It is evident, though, that he has done more for this country than any president has recently. He is continually working for the good of this country. He brough factories back to the U.S., increased jobs, decreased unemployment, kept out illegal aliens, building the wall, shut down abortion clinics and moved the capital of Israel to Jerusalem (fulfilling Bible prophecy).
I think President Trump was cheated out of winning this election by the corrupt Democrats with the mail-in ballots. In my mind, this COVID-19 is a scheme set up for the mail-in ballots, as the Democrats can cheat their way to victory. Go Donald!
This is my reply to the letter printed in this newspaper, “Trump has abused democracy.”
Allan Ewing
Grayson